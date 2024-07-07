Sunday Offering: Oklahoma Lands 4-star 2025 DB, in the Mix for 2026 In-State Prospect
This week marked another busy stretch for Brent Venables and Oklahoma on the recruiting trail.
In addition to the Sooners officially becoming a member of the SEC on Monday; OU added to its 2025 recruiting class, remained in consideration for a talented in-state prospect and extended scholarship offers to multiple high school players in the past seven days.
With the early signing period for the 2025 recruiting class over five months away, Oklahoma is in a good position as it transitions into its new conference.
Commitment
On Saturday afternoon, 4-star Parkview (AR) defensive back Omarion Robinson announced his commitment to Oklahoma.
Listed at 6-feet tall and 185 pounds, Robinson is rated the No. 121 overall prospect and No. 15 safety in the country, according to Rivals. The Little Rock, AR, product chose the Sooners over Oregon, LSU and Arkansas after narrowing his list to four schools earlier this month.
Robinson joins 4-star Carl Albert (OK) cornerback Trystan Haynes, 4-star Bauxite (AR) safety Marcus Wimberly, 4-star Klein Oak (TX) defensive back Courtland Guillory and 4-star Emerson (TX) cornerback Maliek Hawkins in Jay Valai and Brandon Hall's 2025 defensive back class.
Mesquite Horn (TX) 4-star offensive lineman Lamont Rogers also announced his commitment on Saturday after including OU in his top six schools alongside SMU, Florida State, Texas, Texas A&M and Missouri earlier in the week.
Rogers committed to the Tigers despite Oklahoma being firmly in the mix throughout the process, but Venables and company still boast 21 pledges and the No. 4 recruiting class in the country, per Rivals.
In-state standout announces top schools
On Monday, 4-star Jenks (OK) running back Kaydin Jones revealed his top 11 schools.
The Trojans' standout included OU in his list alongside Vanderbilt, Miami, Missouri, Louisville, Mississippi, Michigan State, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Alabama.
Listed at 6-feet tall and 185 pounds, Jones is rated the No. 102 overall prospect and No. 14 running back in the nation, according to On3. If DeMarco Murray and company are able to land a pledge from Jones, he would join 4-star Narbonne (CA) quarterback Jaden O'Neal, 4-star Cibolo Steele (TX) tailback Jonathan Hatton Jr. and 4-star Frisco Lone Star (TX) tight end Ryder Mix in OU's 2026 recruiting class.
Jones is the son of former Oklahoma running back Kejuan Jones, who played for the Sooners from 2002-2005 and ran for 925 yards and 13 touchdowns as a sophomore.
Offers extended
In addition to landing a four star prospect and staying in the mix for another, the Sooners also extended offers to two high school prospects this week.
On Monday, Todd Bates and company offered 4-star Tupelo (MS) defensive lineman JaReylan McCoy. Listed at 6-foot-7 and 250 pounds, McCoy is rated the No. 57 overall prospect and No. 4 defensive line prospect in the 2026 recruiting class.
On Tuesday, 5-star Gainesville (GA) linebacker Xavier Griffin picked up an offer from Zac Alley and company.
Listed at 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds, Griffin is rated the No. 25 overall prospect and No. 1 linebacker in the 2026 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.