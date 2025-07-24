All Sooners

Bedlam Basketball is Back: Oklahoma, OSU Schedule Hoops Doubleheader

The Sooners and Cowboys/Cowgirls will meet this season in a non-conference doubleheader in Oklahoma City.

John E. Hoover

Oklahoma basketball coach Jennie Baranczyk
Oklahoma basketball coach Jennie Baranczyk / SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
By OU Media Relations

NORMAN — The University of Oklahoma, in partnership with Paycom Center and Oklahoma State University, announced this week that the Sooners will face OSU in a basketball doubleheader in Oklahoma City on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025.

The OU men's and women's teams will take on the Cowboys and Cowgirls in non-conference matchups at Paycom Center, home of the 2024-25 NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder.

Fans can attend both games with a single ticket. Oklahoma season ticket holders will receive an email with pre-sale details, and OU students will get ticket information after the start of the fall semester.

Last season, head coach Porter Moser and the OU men's team defeated Oklahoma State 80-65 at Paycom Center on Dec. 14. The Sooners lead the all-time men's series 144-106 and have won the last three meetings.

The OU women's program holds a 69-47 Bedlam series advantage and has won six straight against the Cowgirls under head coach Jennie Baranczyk, including a 91-56 game in Norman on Feb. 24, 2024.

"It was an incredible experience for Oklahoma City to fill the arena with both OSU and OU fans in 2024," said Paycom Center general manager Chris Semrau. "We are honored to not only continue to host the Bedlam tradition but also expand it by adding the women's game."

The in-state rivals have met at least once every season in men's basketball since 1927-28, while the women's programs squared off annually from 1975 through 2024.

General public tickets go on sale through Ticketmaster on Friday, Aug. 1, at 10 a.m.

Game times will be announced at a later date.

John E. Hoover
