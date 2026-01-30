How New Oklahoma AD Roger Denny has Already Impressed Jennie Baranczyk

NORMAN — New Oklahoma athletic director Roger Denny has barely been in Norman, but he’s already left a major impression on women’s basketball coach Jennie Baranczyk.

“I think Roger is a really good hire,” Baranczyk said after Thursday’s victory over Texas A&M. “I think he’s a good person, which makes all of us at Oklahoma really proud because that’s what we pride ourselves on are being good people first. We want to be competitive and we want to win and we want to do all these great things, but at the end of the day we want people that we want to stand beside and behind. I think he’s that person.”

At Denny’s official unveiling on Wednesday, he name-checked Baranczyk among other OU coaches like Brent Venables, Patty Gasso and K.J. Kindler.

Denny reiterated his support for Baranczyk during the first timeout of Thursday’s contest at the Lloyd Noble Center.

New #Sooners AD Roger Denny addressed the crowd at OU’s basketball game against Texas A&M pic.twitter.com/WfzahriJqu — Ryan Chapman (@_RyanChapman) January 30, 2026

“Coach Baranczyk has started a fire in this building,” Denny said. “We need to pour gas on it. Keep showing up. Tell everyone you know. Get here. Be loud, be proud and let’s carry this thing through March and see how far we can push it.”

Baranczyk believes her boss has the tools to make a difference.

“When you have coaches from Illinois in multiple sports reaching out to coaches at Oklahoma saying, ‘Wow. This is like a really good hire for you guys,’ unsolicited, not even us asking, that speaks volumes,” she said. “We don’t just do that. We don’t take time during our seasons to reach out to other people and tell people that, so I think that’s huge. I think the showing of how many people from the Illinois athletic department that were here, I think that shows how good a person and how good, obviously, he’s really good at what he does.”

Like many on campus in Norman, Baranczyk is sad to see longtime athletic director Joe Castiglione go.

New Oklahoma athletic director Roger Denny smiles at his introductory press conference in Norman. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I think one of the most amazing things, and we talked about this as a team, is how amazing Joe C is and to see the foundation that he is leaving and has left here is absolutely incredible,” Baranczyk said. “I just feel so lucky that I got to be hired by him and work for him. And so I think Roger understands that.”

But as things continue to change around collegiate athletics, Baranczyk is excited to embrace the new direction at Oklahoma.

“I like his vision. I like what he says,” Baranczyk said of Denny. “He’s not super flashy that he’s going to come in and do all these things and say all these things. Like you can tell he’s a roll up his sleeves kind of guy that’s going to do it with you, and again, that’s what I think I’ve loved so much about Joe C. And they’re gonna be different. They have different views. The world of college athletics is different and both are really good things.

“So I think that’s something I’m really excited about to pick his brain to see what things we can do better, different, continue to grow. I’ve learned so much since I’ve been here from obviously Joe and the rest of his staff and I know I’m going to do the same with Roger. So I have nothing but really positive things.

“… I’m just really excited to welcome them. They’re going to make us better, I just know it. I trust our administration. I trust Randall (Stephenson). I trust Joe (Harroz Jr.) to hire the best person for Oklahoma.”