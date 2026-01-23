Oklahoma Officially Names Roger Denny as New Athletic Director

Oklahoma officially named Roger Denny as its 12th athletic director on Friday afternoon.

Earlier in the day, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that OU had narrowed the focus of its search to replace Joe Castiglione to Denny.

Denny comes to Norman from Illinois, where he served as Deputy Director of Athletics and Chief Operating Officer since 2021.

The University of Oklahoma has named Roger Denny to lead new era of OU Athletics.



“College athletics is undergoing profound disruption that requires us to think well beyond conventional structures and roles,” OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. said in the official press release. “In Roger we have the next natural leader who understands both the complexity of the moment and the opportunities it presents. It is clear Roger will advance the bold vision needed for OU to continue leading in a highly dynamic environment.

“We have already seen the transformational difference Randall has made to OU Athletics with the success of football this past season,” Harroz added. “His continued engagement will ensure a smooth leadership transition to a new era of Sooner athletics.”

Denny also provided a statement.

“I want to thank the OU Board of Regents, President Harroz, and the search committee for their confidence and the thoughtful process that brought us together,” Denny said. “Oklahoma has a proud tradition in college athletics, and I am honored to join a university that competes with purpose and pride. My focus will be on putting student-athletes first in everything we do, providing them the resources and support to excel in competition and in life. I looked forward to working with Randall, our coaches, staff, and the OU community to build on this legacy while winning national championships now and in the years ahead.”

Denny was named as a finalist for the Missouri State athletic director opening in 2024, but the job eventually went to Patrick Ransdell.

Before entering collegiate athletics, Denny practiced law for 15 years with a focus on executive compensation, tax, corporate finance, and licensing.

Oklahoma also announced that Randall Stephenson, the former CEO of AT&T, will remain in his role as Chair and Special Advisor to the President for OU Athletics.

Stephenson has served in that capacity since 2024.

“Few industries have undergone as rapid and radical disruption as college athletics, and I am grateful for the bold actions that the Board of Regents and President Harroz have supported in our football operations,” Stephenson said in the release. “Roger is the ideal candidate to lead Sooner Athletics with his deep legal background serving both the professional and college sports industries. He is a proven operator with a competitive intensity and drive to win. His passion for college athletics, student-athletes, coaches, and staff is the right recipe to position OU for national championships.”