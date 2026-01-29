How to Watch No. 10 Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M

Oklahoma avoided a major letdown against Auburn on Sunday, and now it must keep from looking too far ahead.

The Sooners host Texas A&M on Thursday night ahead of this weekend’s battle with Texas.

The Aggies represent the first rematch of the season for Jennie Baranczyk’s squad after OU torched Texas A&M on Jan. 1 in College Station.

Freshman Aaliyah Chavez went for 20 points against the Aggies in the SEC opener, and she was supported by a 14-point, 12-rebound performance by Raegan Beers, 10 points from Sahara Williams and nine points and 10 rebounds from Payton Verhulst.

After downing South Carolina, the confidence for the No. 10 Sooners should soar higher.

How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M

Location: Lloyd Noble Center

Lloyd Noble Center Date: Jan. 29

Jan. 29 Time: 6 p.m.

6 p.m. TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Radio: 107.7 FM The Franchise

Beers shot well below her season average of 59.6 percent from the field in the first matchup, something that should balance out at home.

And with Beers off the floor, freshman Brooklyn Stewart has blossomed in her role.

Stewart recorded a career-high 12 points in OU’s last outing against Auburn, and she played 16 key minutes in the win over the Gamecocks and scored nine points in 11 minutes in the Sooners’ loss to LSU.

“She was rebounding like crazy and having a blast doing it, and that’s just what she does,” Beers said of Stewart’s efforts against Auburn.

Her impact on the team isn’t limited to the stats that show up in the final box score, either.

“The energy that Brooklyn brings, that’s just who she is,” Beers said. “That’s just her personality. That’s what she’s like all the time.

“… Watching Brooklyn on the court, you just can’t help but get excited for her because she’s jumping out of the gym for everybody else. So when she does well, you can’t not be excited for Brooklyn.”

If the Sooners replicate their defensive performance from the first meeting with Texas A&M, every available member of OU’s roster will get a chance to shine on Thursday.

Oklahoma held the Aggies to 0-for-10 shooting from the field in the third quarter on Jan. 1, and Texas A&M shot 26 percent for the entire game.

Tip-off between the Sooners and the Aggies is scheduled for 6 p.m., and the contest will air on SEC Network+.