Oklahoma Needs Freshman Aaliyah Chavez to 'Just Go Play' Against No. 3 UCLA
Monday represents the first major test for Oklahoma and the nation’s top freshman, Aaliyah Chavez.
The No. 6 Sooners (1-0) will travel to Sacramento, CA, to clash with No. 3 UCLA (2-0) in what both programs hope will serve as an early Final Four preview (9:30 p.m., FS1).
Both teams are loaded with experience.
Payton Verhulst, Raegan Beers and Sahara Williams have played in massive games for OU, and the Bruins are led by their own star center in Lauren Betts and guards Kiki Rice and Gabriela Jaquez.
But Monday night’s showcase will be the first time many across the college basketball world will take in the Chavez experience.
Chavez played well in her Oklahoma debut, and coach Jennie Baranczyk is excited to see what her talented freshman can do against the nation’s best.
Baranczyk isn’t putting major expectations on Chavez, though, in her second collegiate contest.
“I’m not looking at her to lead us to the Promised Land on a Monday night in Sacramento,” Baranczyk said. “I’m looking at her to make sure that she continues to get better and she continues to learn and she just brings that confidence and brings her game. That’s all we need.”
Chavez scored 16 points on 5-of-18 shooting in OU’s 84-67 win over Belmont on Monday. She pulled down six rebounds, doled out five assists and added three steals and a block while only turning the ball over once.
She shot 1-of-8 from beyond the arc, but Baranczyk has full faith her 3-point shot will fall as long as she doesn’t make the moment too big.
“I want her to play,” Baranczyk said. “I want her to shine as a basketball player. When she does that, she plays with such joy. She sets people up. Obviously, she can shoot the ball.”
The Sooners will count on their veterans to lead the way off the court as they make their final preparations for Monday’s showdown, leaving Chavez to worry about only doing her part in her second game at OU.
“I want her to continue to feel the freedom on the floor,” Baranczyk said. “She doesn’t need to experience a game plan yet. She doesn’t know all that yet. She’s a very high-IQ player, but she needs to just go play.
“… I don’t need her to bat 100. I don’t need her to be perfect. I need her to play. She’s a freshman. And she knows that, and her team knows that and they need to come in and they need to play. But I think that moxie that she brings is something that’s pretty unique and special.”