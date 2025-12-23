Oklahoma Basketball Reportedly Lands Mid-Season Addition in Russian Big Man
NORMAN — Oklahoma's men's basketball team is adding another significant piece at the semester break.
The Sooners are adding Kirill Elatontsev, a 23-year-old Russian center, for the second semester according to Field of 68's Jeff Goodman.
The 6-foot-11 Elatontsev has been playing for Lukomotiv Kuban in the VTB United League. The team is based in Krasnodar, The VTB United League is a Russian professional club league.
Elatonsev has twice been named the best young player in the league.
In 37 games last regular season, he averaged seven poiunts, 4.4 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and 0.8 assists per 20 minutes. He shot 62.2% from the field.
Elatonsev figures to be a major addition for the Sooners, who are 9-3 with one non-conference game remaining.
The 6-foot-10 Mohamed Wague has been Oklahoma's starter in the middle so far this season, averaging 8.2 points, a team-best 7.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists so far.
Sophomore Kuol Atak and freshman Kai Rogers have also seen time at the position for the Sooners.
Atak is averaging 6.5 points, 1.0 rebounds and 0.2 assists in 12 minutes per game while Rogers is averaging 2.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.5 assists in 8.9 minutes.
Rogers had been trending upward significantly recently, though was limited to just 10 points in Oklahoma's 107-54 blowout of Stetson on Monday night after suffering an ankle injury.
Elatonsev figures to be available for the SEC opener Jan. 3 against Ole Miss at home. The Sooners wrap up non-conference play at home Monday against Mississippi Valley State.
Here's some video highlights of Elatontsev, courtesy of Goodman:
Elatontsev's addition was possible both thanks to the NCAA clearing him to play, and the Sooners' availability of a roster spot after two-sport standout Alec Blair decided to step away from the basketball team following the season opener to concentrate on football.
The addition figures to help the Sooners chances of making the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive year. ESPN's Joe Lunardi has Oklahoma as the final team into the field in his latest bracketology, released Tuesday.
Oklahoma State, the team the Sooners beat to begin their current three-game winning streak, is the first team out.
Elatontsev has just one semester of eligibility remaining.
Ryan Aber has been covering Oklahoma football for more than a decade continuously and since 1999 overall. Ryan was the OU beat writer for The Oklahoman from 2013-2025, covering the transition from Bob Stoops to Lincoln Riley to Brent Venables. He covered OU men's basketball's run to the Final Four in 2016 and numerous national championships for the Sooners' women's gymnastics and softball programs. Prior to taking on the Sooners beat, Ryan covered high schools, the Oklahoma City RedHawks and Oklahoma City Barons for the newspaper from 2006-13. He spent two seasons covering Arkansas football for the Morning News of Northwest Arkansas before returning to his hometown of Oklahoma City. Ryan also worked at the Southwest Times Record in Fort Smith, Arkansas, and the Muskogee Phoenix. At the Phoenix, he covered OU's national championship run in 2000. Ryan is a graduate of Putnam City North High School in Oklahoma City and Northeastern State University in Tahlequah.