Oklahoma Overpowers Oklahoma State in Second Half to Notch Another Bedlam Victory
OKLAHOMA CITY — Jennie Baranczyk loves coaching in Bedlam.
A second-half surge saw Oklahoma power past Oklahoma State 92-70 at the Paycom Center on Saturday, moving the OU coach to 7-0 against the Cowgirls since taking over the program.
The No. 9 Sooners (11-1) took a five-point lead into halftime, then OU opened the second half on an 8-2 run.
Oklahoma State coach Jacie Hoyt burned an early timeout to try and break up the momentum, but the No. 23 Cowgirls (10-2) struggled to wrestle back control of the contest.
Here are three takeaways from Oklahoma’s Bedlam triumph:
OU’s Balance Proves too Much for the Pokes
On Thursday, Baranczyk said the Sooners were going to have to “out-team” Oklahoma State.
Mission accomplished.
No one Sooner killed the Cowgirls, but five different OU players scored in double figures, led by Raegan Beers’ 22-point double-double.
Sahara Williams and Zya Vann set the tone in the first half.
Both served as OU’s defensive engines, while Williams scored 10 and Vann added nine before halftime.
After the intermission, freshman star Aaliyah Chavez made her presence felt.
She dished out four assists and added 11 points after halftime, pushing the pace during Oklahoma’s third-quarter push.
Active Hands Were the Difference
Both teams brought high-powered offense to the Paycom Center, but it was the Sooners’ defensive intensity that gave OU the edge.
Baranczyk’s defense won the turnover battle 22-19, which Oklahoma turned into a 27-14 advantage in points off turnovers.
Pair that with OU’s 50-28 advantage in the paint, and the formula proved too strong for Oklahoma State to overcome.
Vann led OU with four steals and Chavez swiped three steals to lead the charge.
Building Depth
Bench pieces like Caya Smith and Brooklyn Stewart didn’t fill up the box score, but they played key minutes for the Sooners.
OU will always lean on Chavez, Beers, Williams, Payton Verhulst and Vann, but to get through a rigorous SEC schedule, the Sooners will need their young bench pieces to continue to grow.
Baranczyk held Emma Tolan out of the contest until late and shortened her rotations a bit in Bedlam, but she wasn’t afraid to go back to Smith and Stewart throughout the night.
The Sooners will be back in action on Dec. 22 at the Lloyd Noble Center to take on North Carolina Central.
