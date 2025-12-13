Oklahoma 'Excited' to Renew Bedlam Hostilities in Top 25 Battle

OKLAHOMA CITY — After taking a year off, Bedlam is back for Jennie Baranczyk’s Sooners.

While the men’s programs clashed at Paycom Center last year, the women’s programs were passing ships.

Now, Saturday’s Bedlam double-header in Oklahoma City will close with a true main event — a top 25 clash between the No. 9 Sooners and No. 23 Cowgirls.

Matchups between Baranczyk and OSU coach Jacie Hoyt never suffer from a lack of intrigue, but Saturday’s contest represents the final major non-conference test for both programs.

“I’m excited that we’re playing again,” Baranczyk said. “I think that’s really big for us. I love that for our state. There’s so much national attention on this game because it’s two really good teams.

“… I hope a lot of people come and watch it. We’re trying to really grow our sport here in Oklahoma, so it’s really good for our sport.”

Anyone at the Paycom Center on Saturday (3 p.m., ESPNU) will be treated to a high-scoring affair.

Both teams enter Bedlam as two of the three teams nationally with their entire starting five scoring in double figures.

Oklahoma State is 12th in 3-point attempts per game and 13th in 3-point percentage, meaning the Cowgirls specialize in stressing defenses.

Slowing down the Cowgirls starts in the backcourt for Oklahoma, specifically with Baranczyk’s underclassmen Zya Vann and Aailyah Chavez.

Vann especially will enter Saturday’s game with full confidence after scoring a career-high 19 points on Thursday against Arkansas Little Rock — something Vann credited to her getting comfortable on the defensive end of the floor.

“(Zya) sets the tone defensively for us,” Baranczyk said. “… Between her and Ailyah, they really do a good job of trying to get everybody in the right spaces and making sure that we’re trying to play at the pace and we’re trying to do things.”

If the Sooners can take care of business on the other end of the floor, they can funnel the offense through Vann, Chavez, Raegan Beers, Peyton Verhulst and Sahara Williams on the other end of the floor.

Oklahoma’s depth is its biggest strength, and Baranzyk hopes that will show through in the Sooners’ final major non-conference test.

“When you’re talking about spacing out and shooters, you’ve got to play really good team defense,” Baranczyk said. “So I think from that standpoint, you’ve got to be able to out-team teams. That’s what we’re going to have to be able to do. And we’ve got really good talent and really good players.

“We don’t have as much experience as a lot of other teams do in terms of years, but what we do have is pretty dang good. So we’ve got to be sure to bring our A-game.”