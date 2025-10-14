Oklahoma Ranked No. 6 in Preseason AP Top 25
By OU Media Relations
NORMAN – Oklahoma will open the 2025–26 season ranked No. 6 in the Associated Press Top 25, its highest preseason mark since 2009 when the Sooners began the year fourth.
The ranking continues Oklahoma's rise under fifth-year head coach Jennie Baranczyk, whose program has finished in the AP poll each of the last four seasons, including No. 11 last year — the team's best final ranking since 2009–10. This year marks the seventh time OU has opened inside the top 10 (2002, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2011, 2024, 2025) and extends its active streak to 30 consecutive appearances in the poll, the fourth-longest in program history.
Picked fifth in the SEC preseason media poll, the Sooners return one of the nation's most talented rosters. Oklahoma features four McDonald's All-Americans, highlighted by preseason All-SEC first-team selection Raegan Beers, 2025 All-SEC honoree Payton Verhulst, junior standout Sahara William and top-ranked freshman Aaliyah Chavez, the consensus national high school player of the year.
Beers, a senior from Littleton, Colo., was a consensus All-America honorable mention last season after averaging 17.3 points, 9.4 rebounds, 1.2 blocks and 1.1 assists per game while shooting 63% from the field. A finalist for the 2025 Lisa Leslie Center of the Year Award, she led the SEC in player efficiency rating (35.9) and was the only player in the country to average 31.0 points and 16.0 rebounds per 40 minutes.
The Sooners were slotted fifth in the poll behind South Carolina, Texas, LSU and Tennessee. All five teams rank inside the top seven of ESPN's preseason poll, including Oklahoma at No. 6, one spot ahead of Tennessee.
OU is one of five SEC teams in the AP top 10, with the league leading the country with eight ranked programs. The Sooners are set to face 10 opponents in the poll in the regular season, including six top-10 foes.
Oklahoma opens the regular season Nov. 3 against Belmont at Lloyd Noble Center at 4:30 p.m.. Fans can get an early look at the Sooners in an Oct. 29 exhibition vs. Oklahoma Christian set for 6 p.m in Norman. Admission to the exhibition is free, and no broadcast is scheduled.
On Wednesday, Baranczyk will join Beers, Verhulst and Williams at SEC Basketball Tipoff in Birmingham, AL. Oklahoma's contingent will appear live on SEC Network at 4:20 p.m. and 5:35 p.m.
AP Preseason Top 25
1. UConn
2. South Carolina
3. UCLA
4. Texas
5. LSU
6. Oklahoma
7. Duke
8. Tennessee
9. NC State
10. Maryland
11. North Carolina
12. Ole Miss
13. Michigan
14. Iowa State
15. Notre Dame
16. Baylor
17. TCU
18. USC
19. Vanderbilt
20. Louisville
21. Iowa
22. Oklahoma State
23. Michigan State
T24. Kentucky
T24. Richmond