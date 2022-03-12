Baylor Routs Oklahoma to Advance to Big 12 Championship Game

The Bears avenged a pair of regular season losses to the Sooners at the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City.

KANSAS CITY — Baylor topped Oklahoma when it mattered the most.

Jennie Baranczyk’s Sooners (24-8 overall, 12-6 in Big 12 play) swept the regular season series against the Bears, but they couldn’t turn it into a three-peat on Saturday afternoon in Kansas City.

Behind a dominant 37-point performance from NaLyssa Smith, the top-seeded Bears blew out OU 91-76 at the Municipal Auditorium to advance to the 2022 Big 12 Championship.

The Bears (26-6, 15-3) led for a majority of the first half in a physical battle before asserting themselves in the third quarter.

Led by 14 third quarter points from Smith, the Bears outscored Oklahoma 28-16 in the period.

The third quarter was a microcosm of the whole game for the Sooners, as Baylor shot efficiently from the floor while turning Oklahoma over at a high rate.

Baranczyk’s team turned the ball over 13 times compared to the Bears’ two lone miscues, and Baylor cashed in for 25 points off of OU’s mistakes on the other end.

The defeat dealt a blow to OU’s chances of landing a top four seed in the NCAA Tournament, which would mean the Sooners would get to host the first two rounds of the Big Dance at the Lloyd Noble Center.

Entering the Big 12 Tournament, the Sooners sat as the No. 21-ranked team in the country.

Trailing for most of the contest, the senior duo of Madi Williams and Taylor Robertson did everything they could to drag their team back into the game.

NaLyssa Smith Scott Weaver / Big 12 Conference

Williams paced the Sooners with 33 points on 13-of-23 shooting, also adding eight rebounds and two assists.

Robertson knocked down 4-of-8 attempts from 3-point range, and finished with 17 total points for the contest.

Outside of Williams and Robertson, the rest of the Oklahoma team combined to shoot just 24.2 percent from the field. Additionally, the Sooners bench was outscored 21-10 their Baylor counterparts, allowing the Bears to pull away from OU.

The Sooners now await their NCAA Tournament assignment ahead of Selection Sunday.

ESPN’s Selection Show will air on Sunday night at 7 p.m., and the first round of the tournament will begin on March 18.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.