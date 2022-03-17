Skip to main content

Oklahoma Senior Taylor Robertson Earns All-America Honors

The Sooners' record-setting sharpshooter helped guide her team back to the NCAA Tournament as an honorable mention All-American.

Oklahoma senior Taylor Robertson was named honorable mention All-America on Wednesday by the Associated Press.

Robertson, from McPherson, KS, is OU’s first All-American since Aaryn Ellenberg earned honorable mention in 2014.

Robertson broke Ellenberg’s school record for 3-pointers this season, then went on to set the Big 12 Conference mark for 3s as she became a finalist for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award as college basketball’s best shooting guard.

Robertson leads the nation with 117 3-pointers this season, and became the first player in Big 12 history with three seasons of more than 100 3s. She averages 17.0 points (fifth in the Big 12 this season) while puling down 4.7 rebounds and handing out 3.1 assists.

She’s is the fourth player in NCAA history to shoot 45% from 3-point range at more than 250 3-point attempts, and is the nation's active career leader in free throw percentage at 92.4 percent.

The No. 21-ranked Sooners (24-8, 12-6) earned a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament and host IUPUI Saturday at 9 p.m. in the Norman Regional.

