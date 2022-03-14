Skip to main content

Oklahoma's NCAA Tournament Opener Tip Time, Broadcast Information Set

The No. 4-seeded Sooners will battle No. 13-seeded IUPUI at 9 p.m. CT Saturday night on ESPNU.

After a wildly successful first season under Jennie Baranczyk, Oklahoma is set to begin their NCAA Tournament run on Saturday.

On Selection Sunday, the Sooners were awarded a No. 4 seed in the Bridgeport Region, meaning they would host the first and second rounds of games before moving to a neutral site for the Sweet 16.

The tip time and broadcast information for Oklahoma’s match up with No. 13-seeded IUPUI is now set, with the game getting a 9 p.m. start on ESPNU.

WBB - Jennie Baranczyk, 2022 Big 12 Tournament

Jennie Baranczyk

The late tip makes the Sooners’ contest the very last game of the day to get underway on Saturday, with No. 5-seeded Notre Dame and No. 12-seeded UMASS’ matchup preceding it at the Lloyd Noble Center.

Should Oklahoma win, they would then face the Notre Dame/UMASS victor on Monday back in Norman. Tip time and broadcast information for that game will be revealed after the matchups have been set. 

