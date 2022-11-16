Skip to main content

OU Basketball: Oklahoma Takes Down BYU

Nevaeh Tot scored a career-high 18 points and delivered a full stat sheet as the Sooners remained unbeaten on their trip to Utah.

Oklahoma got its usual 21 points from super senior Madi Williams, but it was a career-high 18 points from Nevaeh Tot that fueled the Sooners to a 77-66 victory at BYU on Tuesday night.

Tot hit 5-of-11 field goals, including 3-of-9 from 3-point range, and went 5-for-5 at the free throw line, while also grabbing five rebounds, dishing five assists and collecting two steals for the No. 16-ranked Sooners (3-0).

Williams was 10-of-16 from the field with a pair of steals, two assists and four rebounds.

Oklahoma trailed 29-18 in the second quarter after shooting cold from the floor early.  

 

OU turned over the Cougars 15 times, including nine steals, and outscored BYU 18-2 on turnovers.

The Sooners pushed the tempo and outscored BYU 17-2 on fast-break points.

Liz Scott added 12 points for Oklahoma to go with nine rebounds.

Taylor Robertson was 2-of-10 from 3-point range and finished with six points but also dished out five assists. Her 3 in the third quarter put her in the Sooners’ 2,000-point club. Robertson now ranks sixth in NCAA history with 453 career 3s (the record is 497).

Ana Llanusa was 1-of-10 from the floor for five points but contributed six rebounds and five assists.

Of OU’s 27 field goals, 19 were assisted.

Perimeter shooting, however, was sketchy early. OU shot just 9-of-34 for the game (37 percent), which included just 2-of-15 in the first half.

BYU (0-3) put four scorers in double figures, led by 15 from Lauren Gustin, who also pulled down 20 rebounds in 40 minutes.

The Sooners next take on No. 25 Utah in an 8 p.m. tipoff on Wednesday night in Salt Lake City.

