WATCH: Oklahoma HC Jennie Baranczyk Selection Sunday Press Conference

Oklahoma head coach Jennie Baranczyk met with the media after the Sooners were selected as a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday.

Watch Oklahoma head coach Jennie Baranczyk's full zoom press conference from Sunday, Mar. 13 after the Sooners were selected as a No. 4 seed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.