2027 Oklahoma State Baseball Roster Projections (Though It's Way Too Early)

The Oklahoma State Cowboys’ baseball season provided fans a gritty performance that fell just short of getting to super regionals for the first time since 2019.

The Cowboys’ regional final loss to Alabama — which came after winning two elimination games and nearly beating the Crimson Tide to force another — will stick in the consciousness of the Cowboys and their fans for some time.

But, in the era of the transfer portal, nothing is permanent. The portal window opened on Monday and will be open through the end of June. Some Cowboys will be moving on.

Here is an assessment of what the 2027 roster could look like, not including recruits. Note: As the NCAA considers the “five-for-five” eligibility legislation in June, these classifications could change.

(Note: Players considered everyday position player starters in bold)

Seniors

Oklahoma State Head Coach, Josh Holiday, talks with infielder Aidan Meola. | Mitch Alcala/For The Oklahoman / USA TODAY NETWORK

INF Aidan Meola, 1B Colin Brueggemann, LHP Brennan Phillips, LHP Drew Blake, RHP Mario Pesca.

Meola’s career ended with the injury he suffered during practice leading up to regionals, a reported broken wrist. He was third on the team with a .320 batting average, along with 17 home runs. Brueggemann slammed 17 home runs on a .265 batting average and passed 50 home runs for his career. Phillips (3-3, 8.19) and Pesca (7-5, 5.86) were leaned on heavily in the regional.

If any of these players has only played four years of college without a redshirt, it’s possible the new “five-for-five” rule may allow them to return in 2027 — that is if the rule is passed.

Juniors

Oklahoma State third baseman Avery Ortiz (left). | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

C Campbell Smithwick, INF Avery Ortiz, OF Kollin Ritchie, OF Alex Conover, RHP Kai Fyke, 1B/OF Evan Saunders, RHP Lucas Glendinning, RHP Josiah Golden, LHP Hudson Barrett, RHP Hunter Watkins.

Smithwick, Ortiz, Ritchie and Conover will be the core of next year’s team, assuming they all come back. Conover (.357) led the team in batting average and had 14 home runs. Ritchie (.326) was second in batting average and led the team with 31 home runs. He also passed 50 career home runs. He could hear his name called in July during the MLB draft.

Smithwick batted .275 and slammed 10 home runs. Ortiz had a terrific Sunday in Tuscaloosa and finished with a .281 batting average and four home runs.

Of the pitchers, Barrett (6-1, 2.58) is the one to keep an eye on next season. He should use 2026 as a springboard to being a part of the rotation from the start of the season.

Sophomores

Oklahoma State Cowboys infielder Brock Thompson. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

INF Brock Thompson, INF/OF Garrett Shull, OF/LHP TP Wentworth, LHP Bryce LeBlanc, LHP Ethan Lund, RHP Stormy Rhodes, RHP Noah Wech, RHP Matthew Brown, C Brady Francisco, RHP Jake Kennedy, LHP Kyler Zagar.

Thompson and Shull are the two returning starters among this group. Thompson (.284, 11 home runs) and Shull (.226, 14 home runs) were productive parts of the lineup all season. They should take a big step forward in 2027. Francisco has a chance to get more playing time.

Lund (5-3, 5.43) and Rhodes (4-2, 4.04) can pair with Barrett to be a solid weekend group of starters. Lund was exceptional during his work on Sunday on two days’ rest. Rhodes was exceptional in relief of Lund on Friday against USC Upstate. Wech (2-4, 4.86) gives the Cowboys a prime relief piece to work with next season.

Freshmen

Oklahoma State baseball player Sebastian Norman. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

INF Terrance Bowen, OF Remo Indomenico, OF Danny Wallace, INF/Sebastian Norman, OF Ezra Essex, OF Cole Pladson, C Quinn Schambow, INF Ty Kennedy, LHP Gaige Albright, RHP Caden Sramek, RHP Parker Jennings, RHP Zane Burns, C/INF Deacon Pomeroy, RHP Drew Winslow, RHP Kyle Pearcy, RHP Cael Turner.

Indomenico (.213), Wallace (.208) and Pomeroy (.200) all got considerable playing time during the postseason. Indomenico had a terrific regional and should be able to use that as a springboard for next season. The pitchers are all going to have an offseason to work on getting more time on the mound.