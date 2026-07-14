How Kollin Ritchie’s Return Impacts Oklahoma State Baseball in 2027

The MLB Draft can provide one of the biggest disparities between outside rankings and where players as selected. Witness Kollin Ritchie.

The Oklahoma State slugger was ranked by MLB Pipeline as the No. 84 overall player in the draft. That selection would have paid him just under $1 million. But he wasn’t selected there. In fact, he wasn’t selected until the 20th round, No. 594 overall, by the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Cardinals couldn’t have paid him more than $150,000 without it counting against their overall bonus pool. Ritchie has already announced he is returning for 2027.

That has a ripple effect on Oklahoma State baseball in many ways.

How Kollin Ritchie’s Returns Impacts OSU in 2027

Ritchie had the biggest bat in the order last season. Ritche hit 31 home runs, which led the team and put him second all-time in a single season behind Pete Incaviglia. He also passed 50 career home runs. Ritchie also batted .326 and drove in 75 runs.

The Cowboys get their clean-up hitter back. That's significant because the Cowboys were already losing one slugger who hit more than 50 career home runs in first baseman Colin Brueggemann. Getting Ritchie back, no matter how surprising, gives Oklahoma State a massive boost in its ability to produce runs similarly to last season.

OSU hit 150 home runs last season, second only to Georgia, which slammed 179 and did so in six more games. Oklahoma State was also No. 8 in total runs scored with 517.

This also means that the two hitters OSU head coach Josh Holliday tapped from the transfer portal won’t have to be “the man” when it comes to producing power. Former Morehead State designated hitter Aubrey Kearns hit 12 home runs and was an All-OVC first team selection.

Nevada's Sean Yamaguchi, who figures to be the starter at third base, comes in having hit 13 home runs last season. In his first year of collegiate baseball, he was named the Mountain West freshman of the year.

Oklahoma State figured to have big shoes to fill when it came to producing home runs. Now, with Ritchie back, along with the rest of the returning position players, Kearns and Yamaguchi, the Cowboys have a lineup that has the potential to be just as potent as it was a season ago.

As for Ritchie, he returns to Oklahoma State with another opportunity to impress scouts. Plus, he has additional leverage. With the NCAA's new “five-for-five” eligibility rule, he should have two years of eligibility at his disposal and not one. That will give him more leverage next summer if he puts together another standout season like 2026.