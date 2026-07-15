Four More Oklahoma State Baseball Stars to Return for 2027 Season

Kollin Ritchie made the headlines when he announced he was returning to the Oklahoma State Cowboys for the 2027 season. But he’s not the only one coming back.

The Cowboys announced on their social media account that in addition to Ritchie and four other draft-eligible players were returning for 2027 — catcher Campbell Smithwick, infielder/outfielder Garrett Shull, right-handed pitcher Stormy Rhodes and right-handed pitcher Hunter Watkins.

None were drafted in the 20 rounds of the MLB draft, which wrapped up on Sunday. They likely received at least one undrafted free agent offer, such as the one Aidan Meola accepted from the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday. But Meola had no eligibility left. These four players did and after their dreams didn’t come true, they’ll return for OSU next season.

So how will their returns impact the Cowboys next season?

How OSU’s Other Returnees Helps in 2027

𝗥𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁 𝘄𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲 𝘄𝗲 𝘄𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗮 𝗯𝗲



Putting pro careers on hold to return to the Pokes in 2027 #GoPokes pic.twitter.com/yar3SxML7p — OSU Cowboy Baseball (@OSUBaseball) July 14, 2026

Smithwick means the Cowboys will have experience behind the plate, which wouldn’t have been the case had he opted to sign a pro deal. After two years at Ole Miss, he solidified the position for the Cowboys as he slashed .275/.422/.500 with 10 home runs and 43 RBI. His backups, Brady Francisco and Quinn Schambow, both opted for the transfer portal to find more playing time.

Shull was coming off a 2026 in which he only batted .226 but played in 53 games, 46 as a starter. He slammed 14 home runs and drove in 39 RBI. Listed as an infielder and outfielder, he gives the Cowboys flexibility across the field and, like Smithwick, a holdover starter for 2027.

The pitching staff also get a boost with Rhodes and Watkins. Rhodes, a right-hander, emerged as a late-season member of the weekend rotation and gave the Cowboys quality starts down the stretch. He went 4-2 with a 4.04 ERA as he cut the latter in half from his first season. He struck out 62 and walked 20 in 64.2 innings.

Watkins, a 6-9 junior right-hander, went 4-3 with a 6.23 ERA in 14 games (10 starts) as he struck out 54 and walked 20 in 52 innings. He could slide into the role that Hudson Barrett occupied last season.

With the returns of those four players, the Cowboys have two returning starters and two more pieces of a starting rotation, both of which could be solid complementary starters alongside prospective ace Gavin Lund.

As for Ritchie, he was selected in the 20th round after being considered a Top 100 prospect. He returns to be a starting outfielder and clean-up hitter who batted .326 with 31 home runs and 75 RBI.