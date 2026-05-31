Oklahoma State Live Score Updates for NCAA Baseball Final vs. Alabama

The Oklahoma State Cowboys will finally get their shot at the No. 1 seed in the Tuscaloosa regional on Sunday night.

The Cowboys (39-21) survived two elimination games to get to this point, as OSU will face Alabama (39-19) in a regional final game at 7 p.m. on ESPN+.

For the Crimson Tide, it’s an opportunity to punch their ticket for super regionals. As a No. 7 overall seed, they would host a series. Alabama has beaten Alabama State, 21-3, in its first game and then beat USC Upstate, 7-5, to reach the regional final.

The Cowboys (39-21) have gotten to this point the hard way. In their opener against USC Upstate, they lost, 8-5, putting them in the loser’s bracket. On Saturday, Oklahoma State outlasted the Alabama State Hornets, 8-7, in 11 innings. Then, in Sunday’s first game, the Cowboys outslugged the USC Upstate Spartans, 12-1, avenging their Friday loss.

If Alabama wins Sunday’s game, then Oklahoma State is eliminated. If the Cowboys can beat the Crimson Tide, then a winner-take-all game will be played on Monday for the right to go to super regionals.

Oklahoma State fans can keep up with the game here, including lineups and inning by inning details on the game. Check out Oklahoma State On SI’s NCAA Tournament Central for everything related to the Tuscaloosa Regional.

Game Details

Gap Band x2 for Soup today



Soup now has 10 💣💣 on the season, becoming the 7th Cowboy to reach double digits. That's tied for the second most in a season in program history behind only the 8 by the 1987 club.#GoPokes pic.twitter.com/n29cQC8AHa — OSU Cowboy Baseball (@OSUBaseball) May 31, 2026

Oklahoma State vs. Alabama

Time: 7 p.m. central

TV: ESPN+ (Derek Jones & Jared Mitchell on the call). NOTE: TV is subject to change without notice. Game times and TV for games played after Friday will be announced.

Radio: Cowboy Radio Network & The Varsity Network App/93.7 KSPI-FM or okla.state/GetVarsity (Rex Holt on the call)

Starting Pitchers

Oklahoma State: TBA

Alabama: TBA

OSU Batting Order

Go on and admire that one, AO!@averyortiz_7 sends one into the street#GoPokes pic.twitter.com/FTHMK5PcIe — OSU Cowboy Baseball (@OSUBaseball) May 31, 2026

The batting order for the game will be posted here when it is released by the team.

Alabama Batting Order

The batting order for the game will be posted here when it is released by the team.

Tuscaloosa Regional

Schedule and Scores

Location: Tuscaloosa, Ala. Venue: Sewell-Thomas Stadium (5,867).

Friday’s Results

Game 1: USC Upstate 8, Oklahoma State 5

Game 2: Alabama 21, Alabama State 3

Saturday’s Results

Game 3: Oklahoma State 8, Alabama State 7 (11 innings, Alabama State eliminated)

Game 4: Alabama 7, USC Upstate 5 (Alabama advances to regional final)

Sunday’s Results

Game 5: Oklahoma State 12, USC Upstate 1 (USC Upstate eliminated)

Game 6: Alabama vs. Oklahoma State, 7 p.m., ESPN+

Monday’s Game

Game 7: Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 6 (if necessary)

(Times subject to change for TV purposes)