Oklahoma State Live Score Updates for NCAA Baseball Final vs. Alabama
The Oklahoma State Cowboys will finally get their shot at the No. 1 seed in the Tuscaloosa regional on Sunday night.
The Cowboys (39-21) survived two elimination games to get to this point, as OSU will face Alabama (39-19) in a regional final game at 7 p.m. on ESPN+.
For the Crimson Tide, it’s an opportunity to punch their ticket for super regionals. As a No. 7 overall seed, they would host a series. Alabama has beaten Alabama State, 21-3, in its first game and then beat USC Upstate, 7-5, to reach the regional final.
The Cowboys (39-21) have gotten to this point the hard way. In their opener against USC Upstate, they lost, 8-5, putting them in the loser’s bracket. On Saturday, Oklahoma State outlasted the Alabama State Hornets, 8-7, in 11 innings. Then, in Sunday’s first game, the Cowboys outslugged the USC Upstate Spartans, 12-1, avenging their Friday loss.
If Alabama wins Sunday’s game, then Oklahoma State is eliminated. If the Cowboys can beat the Crimson Tide, then a winner-take-all game will be played on Monday for the right to go to super regionals.
Oklahoma State fans can keep up with the game here, including lineups and inning by inning details on the game. Check out Oklahoma State On SI’s NCAA Tournament Central for everything related to the Tuscaloosa Regional.
Game Details
Oklahoma State vs. Alabama
Time: 7 p.m. central
TV: ESPN+ (Derek Jones & Jared Mitchell on the call). NOTE: TV is subject to change without notice. Game times and TV for games played after Friday will be announced.
Radio: Cowboy Radio Network & The Varsity Network App/93.7 KSPI-FM or okla.state/GetVarsity (Rex Holt on the call)
Starting Pitchers
Oklahoma State: TBA
Alabama: TBA
OSU Batting Order
The batting order for the game will be posted here when it is released by the team.
Alabama Batting Order
The batting order for the game will be posted here when it is released by the team.
Tuscaloosa Regional
Schedule and Scores
Location: Tuscaloosa, Ala. Venue: Sewell-Thomas Stadium (5,867).
Friday’s Results
Game 1: USC Upstate 8, Oklahoma State 5
Game 2: Alabama 21, Alabama State 3
Saturday’s Results
Game 3: Oklahoma State 8, Alabama State 7 (11 innings, Alabama State eliminated)
Game 4: Alabama 7, USC Upstate 5 (Alabama advances to regional final)
Sunday’s Results
Game 5: Oklahoma State 12, USC Upstate 1 (USC Upstate eliminated)
Game 6: Alabama vs. Oklahoma State, 7 p.m., ESPN+
Monday’s Game
Game 7: Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 6 (if necessary)
(Times subject to change for TV purposes)
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Matthew Postins is the publisher of Oklahoma State on SI. He is an award-winning sports journalist who was formerly the editor of the College Football America Yearbook and covers the Big 12 Conference for Heartland College Sports.Follow PostinsPostcard