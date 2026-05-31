Top of Oklahoma State Order Finally Explodes in NCAA Baseball Regionals

For two games the Oklahoma State bats struggled, not just in situational hitting but at the top of the order.

That all changed in Sunday’s 12-1 win over USC Upstate, a game the Cowboys had to win to advance to a regional final showdown with Alabama at 7 p.m. Sunday night. The Cowboys still must win two games over the Crimson Tide to reach super regionals for the first time since 2019.

But, if Oklahoma State hits like that — especially the Top 5 hitters — the Cowboys might have a chance.

Oklahoma State’s Offensive Explosion

Back-to-Back for the freshmen



2nd of the day for @RemoIndomenico, 1st of his career for @TBowen24 #GoPokes pic.twitter.com/BNLwVUUeSl — OSU Cowboy Baseball (@OSUBaseball) May 31, 2026

In the first two games of the regional, the Cowboys’ Top 5 hitters in the order were a combined 5-for-46. That included outfielder Alex Conover, infielder Brock Thompson, outfielder Kollin Ritchie and infielder Avery Ortiz. Campbell Smithwick usually hit fifth in the order.

That all changed on Sunday against USC Upstate. In Friday’s matchup the Top 5 in the order were an afterthought in the offense and the bottom of the order — most notably a three-run home run by outfielder Remo Indomenico — kept the Cowboys in the game. That contributed to Oklahoma State’s inability to cash in with the bases loaded in an 8-5 loss. The Cowboys went 0-for-5 in those situations, including stranding the bases loaded in the eighth and ninth innings.

The Cowboys busted out from their offensive malaise early in the game, building a 10-0 lead after four innings and doing it their way — with the long ball. But this time the top of the order played along.

Smithwick slammed a home run in the second inning to give OSU a 2-0 lead. Ortiz had already reached base on a single. Ortiz returned in the third inning to hit a home run, driving in three runs to make it 5-0. Smithwick later hit another home run to give OSU a 10-0 lead in the fourth inning. Colin Brueggemann, who did not hit among the Top 5 in the order, also had a home run.

By game’s end the Top 5 batters in the order finished:

Conover: 0-for-4, two walks

Thompson: 1-for-5, walk, run

Ritchie: 1-for-5, run

Ortiz: 2-for-5, 3 RBI, two runs, HR

Smithwick: 3-for-4, 3 RBI, three runs, 2 HR

Combined: 7-for-23, 6 RBI,7 runs, three home runs.

It was an offensive explosion that kept Oklahoma State alive for at least a few more hours on Sunday.

Tuscaloosa Regional

Location: Tuscaloosa, Ala. Venue: Sewell-Thomas Stadium (5,867).

Friday’s Results

Game 1: USC Upstate 8, Oklahoma State 5

Game 2: Alabama 21, Alabama State 3

Saturday’s Results

Game 3: Oklahoma State 8, Alabama State 7 (11 innings, Alabama State eliminated)

Game 4: Alabama 7, USC Upstate 5 (Alabama advances to regional final)

Sunday’s Results

Game 5: Oklahoma State 12, USC Upstate 1 (USC Upstate eliminated)

Game 6: Alabama vs. Oklahoma State, 7 p.m., ESPN+

Monday’s Game

Game 7: Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 6 (if necessary)

(Times subject to change for TV purposes)