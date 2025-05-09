Cowboy Baseball Set for Weekend Series at Baylor
The Cowboys are looking to make a late-season statement.
Oklahoma State baseball has had a rough season but still has a chance to make a run into the postseason if things fall its way. On Friday, OSU is set for its final road series of the regular season when it heads to Waco to face Baylor.
While this matchup is obviously important for the Cowboys as they near the end of the season, they will also be looking to prove they can win away from home. So far this season, the Cowboys have managed only seven wins away from Stillwater, including a 3-11 mark in true road games.
Despite their overall struggles on the road, the Cowboys won their most recent contest at Cincinnati. However, they lost the series 2-1, which makes their single road win a bit less noteworthy.
This season hasn’t gone according to plan for the Cowboys whatsoever, but they still have an opportunity to finish the season on a high note. Like the Cowboys, Baylor isn’t projected to make the NCAA Tournament. Unlike the Cowboys, Baylor has held a winning record throughout the seasons and sits 12 games over .500 going into this weekend.
While the Bears have a much better overall record than the Cowboys at 30-18, compared to OSU’s 22-21, each team has only 10 conference wins. It’s also important to note that the Cowboys have played three fewer conference games because of previous cancellations and could even rise to a winning record in Big 12 play with a sweep against Baylor.
If the Cowboys were able to sweep Baylor and do the same against Arizona State next weekend in their final homestand of the season, the Cowboys would sit at 28-21 overall and hold a 16-11 mark in conference play going into the Big 12 Tournament.
Although it is certainly a long shot, the Cowboys still have a chance to finish the regular season in the top three in the Big 12 standings. Considering the conference tournament winner earns an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, OSU might have an opportunity to live up to its placement as the Big 12 preseason favorite and make an improbable postseason run.