Former Oklahoma State Pitcher Trey Cobb Joins Cowboy Baseball Staff
Oklahoma State will have a familiar face on its coaching staff next season.
On Thursday, OSU baseball announced former Cowboy pitcher Trey Cobb will join coach Josh Holliday’s staff as a player development coordinator. Cobb played in Stillwater from 2014-17 and was part of one of the most successful stretches for Cowboy baseball.
Cobb made 92 appearances on the mound throughout his OSU career and was a two-time All-Big 12 honorable mention. He was also a key part of OSU’s 2016 College World Series team.
"Trey was a huge part of Cowboy Baseball for four years who was on some special teams, and he was a key contributor to countless moments that we will always celebrate," Holliday said. "Since the day he entered professional baseball, he pursued his dream of being a big league pitcher and learning as much about the game as he could with a long-term goal of becoming a teacher and coach inside the game.
"Trey's playing career and his recent job as a scout with the Mets have provided him amazing work experience and helped him develop skills that will no doubt allow him to help us grow our program and the players inside of it."
After playing in Stillwater, Cobb played five seasons in the minor leagues with the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies organizations. He also recently served as a scout for the Mets.
Cobb, who originally played under Holliday, will now have the opportunity to build the OSU baseball program alongside him. As the team looks to make another deep postseason run, another voice like Cobb could be exactly what OSU needs.
"I have dreamed of getting back in the door since the moment I left Stillwater," Cobb said. "Getting to walk into this beautiful facility and get a chance to work day in and day out with this incredible staff is an unbelievable blessing."
