Former Oklahoma State pitcher Justin Wrobleski made his first appearance in the MLB All-Star game on Tuesday night and he left quite the impression.

Just ask the American League hitters that faced him on his birthday, no less.

Wrobleski threw a perfect seventh inning for the National League as he struck out the side. He followed that with two more strikeouts in his second inning of work.

It was a fitting culmination to an incredible first half for the left-hander, as he entered the All-Star break 10-2 with a 2.69 ERA in 16 games (15 starts). He had 73 strikeouts in 100 innings and batters were hitting .219 against him.

Justin Wrobleski’s All-Star Debut

Happy birthday, Justin Wrobleski 🎂



He strikes out the side in his first #AllStarGame! pic.twitter.com/ITeFRbQKB0 — MLB (@MLB) July 15, 2026

He started his inning by facing Cleveland’s Travis Bazzana. He faced four pitches before he struck out swinging. He was behind from the start as he swung and missed on a 95.1 mph fastball.

Next was Boston’s Ceddanne Rafaela, who only lasted three pitches. He swung at two pitches and took another strike. He whiffed on the last pitch, which was a 96.7 mph fastball.

Tampa Bay slugger Yandy Diaz was the final hitter he faced. Diaz lasted the longest, as he faced five pitches, including fouling off a two-strike fastball. He finally struck out swinging on a 97.3 mph fastball.

The only hit he gave up in two innings of work was a big one — a solo home run to Chicago White Sox slugger Miguel Vargas. But Wrobleski completed his two innings with five strikeouts.

Wrobleski made his debut with the Dodgers in 2024, but he was leaned on in 2025 as the Dodgers won their second World Series title. He pitched in 24 games and went 5-5with a 4.32 ERA. He struck out 76, walked 17 and allowed batters to hit .255 against him. Unlike 2024, when Los Angeles also won the World Series title, he pitched in the postseason as he threw five innings in four games, struck out six and walked one.

Wrobleski has been one of the biggest surprises in baseball in 2026. He served as a reliever last season and was effective, but when the Dodgers moved him into the starting rotation earlier this season due to injuries, even they couldn't have seen the impact that he would make.

In his first six games of the season the left-hander was 5-0 with a 1.25 ERA. Because he started the season as a reliever, the Dodgers had to stretch out the left-hander on the run. He proved so effective that he’s remained in the rotation.

The Cowboys only benefited from him for one season. In 2021 he went 3-2 with a 4.20 ERA in nine games (eight starts). He only threw 40.2 innings, but he struck out 50 and batters hit just .199 against him. The Dodgers selected him in the 11th round in that year’s MLB draft.