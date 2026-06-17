Where Oklahoma State Cowboys Are in National Recruiting Rankings After Recent Commits

The Oklahoma State Cowboys are so close to having a double-digit recruiting class. They need just one more commitment.

Euless (Texas) Trinity High School safety Chayce Davis gave OSU its ninth commitment on Tuesday. The Cowboys now have seven offensive players and two defensive players pledged for the 2027 class and there is room to add more players.

Many of the players that have committed have gone to Stillwater for official visits in the past three weekend. Of course, their commitments are non-binding, and they can’t officially sign until December. But Oklahoma State has some recruiting trail momentum now.

But how has that helped their recruiting rankings among major services like 247Sports, Rivals/On3 and ESPN?

OSU’s Recruiting Rankings After Nine Commitments

Oklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker. | NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At 247Sports.com, the class doesn’t register among the Top 50 classes nationally. The site has the Cowboys ranked No. 68 nationally and No. 14 in the Big 12, with only TCU and BYU behind them.

The site doesn’t have the Cowboys with a single four-star player and only eight of the nine players are three-star players. That explains part of the ranking. But volume has something to do with it. Iowa State is No. 4 in the Big 12 and doesn’t have a four-star player But, the Cyclones have 20 commitments for the 2027 class.

Rivals/On3 thinks a little less of the Cowboys class to this point. Overall, the Cowboys are ranked No. 78 and ranked No. 15 in the Big 12. Like 247Sports, the site has eight of Oklahoma State’s nine commitments ranked as three-star players. The site also has Iowa State lower at No. 8 in the Big 12.

At 247Sports, the Cowboys are ranked ahead of only a few power conference programs, — SMU, TCU, BYU. TCU has more recruits than OSU, but SMU and BYU have fewer to this point.

At On3/Rivals, BYU is the only power conference program behind the Cowboys in the overall rankings.

Oklahoma State can boost those rankings by landing a four-star player. That could be tough. New head coach Eric Morris is building his first full-cycle recruiting class and is doing it with a program that has only won four games in the last two years.

The going might be tough this time around. But a winning record in 2026 might help boost the Cowboys’ fortunes in 2028.