Oklahoma State Baseball Looking to Keep Season Alive
Oklahoma State’s season is on its last breath.
OSU baseball snuck into the NCAA Tournament as the No. 3 seed in the Athens Regional, but it hasn’t impressed in the postseason thus far. After splitting its two games in the Big 12 Tournament, OSU put up an embarrassing effort to begin the NCAA Tournament.
OSU matched up against Duke, the region’s second seed, for the opportunity to earn a winners bracket game against Georgia on Saturday. Instead, the Cowboys looked like the team fans saw for the majority of the season, falling 12-5.
While the Cowboys won nine of their last 10 regular season games to get into the tournament, OSU spent much of the season with a losing record and playing uncompetitive baseball. If OSU can simply show some fight throughout the rest of its postseason journey, it might have a chance to make something special happen.
On Saturday, the Cowboys will look to keep their season alive in the Athens Regional when they take on Binghamton. This has been one of the worst seasons under Josh Holliday, but the Cowboys aren’t finished fighting quite yet.
With a win against Binghamton, the Cowboys could earn the right to match up with Duke again or even have to face the host Georgia. A win against Binghamton wouldn’t necessarily mean much for the big picture and OSU’s hopes to get out of this regional.
However, it would at least keep the Cowboys alive and help them avoid arguably the most disappointing postseason exit in recent years. Although OSU’s hopes of making any real noise in this tournament were always a long shot, getting taken out by Binghamton a day after falling to Duke would be a disaster.
OSU winning this regional would be a clear upset, but it would still be something that wouldn’t necessarily shock OSU fans. The Cowboys were picked to win the Big 12 before the season started, so winning this regional would simply be meeting the team’s preseason expectations.
Still, with the season on the line on Saturday, OSU simply needs to survive and advance.