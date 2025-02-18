Oklahoma State Falls to 1-2 Following 12-8 Loss to Texas
Oklahoma State dropped a 14-8 contest to Texas Sunday at the Shriners Children's College Showdown at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. With the loss, the Cowboys fell to 1-2, while Texas moved to 2-1 and was awarded the tourney title.
Ian Daugherty tied a career high with four RBIs as OSU's senior catcher went 2-for-5 and smashed his first home run of the season. Colin Brueggemann also had a pair of hits and drove in three runs for the Pokes.
Following a pair of solo bombs from the Longhorns the Pokes regained the lead in the third, and once again, it was Daugherty doing the damage with two outs as he delivered a two-run home run to left field to give OSU a 4-2 advantage.
Errors doomed OSU in the fifth as Texas went on top for good with eight unearned runs, all coming with two outs. The Longhorns plated their first on a dropped fly ball and the second on a throwing error to go up 6-4. They then added six more runs on a two-RBI single, an RBI double, a two-run homer and a wild pitch to make the score 12-4.
The Cowboys tacked on four runs late but the damage had already been done. The Longhorns held on for the 12-8 victory and now Oklahoma State must look to right the ship with a showdown against Texas State.
Texas State is currently 3-0 on the season but are looking at a tough week ahead. For the third consecutive year, the Bobcats swept their opening weekend opponent that was capped off by a 7-4 win on Sunday over Binghamton. Tuesday marks the first of five consecutive games against Power 4 programs.
Ethan Farris paced all players over the weekend, going 5-for-12 (.417) while hitting a triple and driving in five runs. Ryane Farber finished 4-for-10 (.400) with two doubles and four RBI.
This is the final game of a long road trip for the Cowboys before three game series home opener against UT Arlington starting on Feb. 21.
