When the Oklahoma State Cowboys host the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Nov. 14, it could be one of the biggest games of the season for both teams.

The Cowboys certainly hope it is. If the Red Raiders come to Stillwater and there’s Big 12 Championship game position on the line, it means it could be a game that determines just how high Oklahoma State can soar in 2026.

Texas Tech is trying to repeat as Big 12 champions and become the first team to do so since Oklahoma did it in 2020. Before last season, the Red Raiders hadn’t won a league title since the 1950s. It could be a massive showdown in Stillwater.

Here’s what Texas Tech does better than Oklahoma State and why it matters in this matchup.

What Texas Tech Does Better Than Oklahoma State

Texas Tech Red Raiders' Terrence Carter Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In many ways, there are good one-to-one matchups in this game, especially on the offensive side. OSU quarterback Drew Mestemaker and Texas Tech quarterback Will Hammond should be a good matchup. The same can be said for Texas Tech running back Cameron Dickey against OSU running back Caleb Hawkins. The lead receivers are fun, too — Texas Tech’s Coy Eakin against OSU’s Wyatt Young.

The offensive lines match up well, even though the Cowboys have a must newer line. Linebacker is a fairly even matchup, too.

But there’s one area where the Red Raiders are much better than the Cowboys and that’s production at tight end.

The Red Raiders have one of the best in the country in Terrence Carter Jr. Last season he caught a career-high 55 passes for 624 yards and five touchdowns as Texas Tech. The year before he caught 48 passes for 689 yards and four touchdowns for Louisiana.

He has a great track record. NFL scouts have their eyes on him. He’s one of the best tight ends in the conference and in terms of fit for that offense, he’s snug. By nature of the position, the Cowboys are going to have to defend him with linebackers and safeties, a matchup where Carter should have the advantage.

On the other side, the Cowboys have a group of tight ends that don’t have much of a track record. Donovan Green is seen as the projected starter but in four years with Texas A&M and LSU he barely made a dent from a production standpoint. Behind him on the depth chart is Oscar Hammond, a former North Texas player who didn’t play last season due to injury and made 19 catches the season before with the Mean Green.

This is one area where the Red Raiders have a clear advantage and it could matter in this matchup. Tight ends are security blankets for quarterbacks, no matter what type of offense is being run.