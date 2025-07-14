All pokes

Oklahoma State's Harrison Bodendorf Goes in 10th Round to Cleveland

Another Cowboy is off the board.

In the 2025 MLB Draft at Truist Park, the Cleveland Guardians added a gem to their pitching pipeline, selecting Oklahoma State left-hander Harrison Bodendorf with the 312th overall pick in the 10th round. The 6-foot-5, 215-pound junior, a transfer from Hawaii, brings a polished arsenal and fierce competitiveness that could accelerate his rise through Cleveland’s prospect-rich system.

Bodendorf’s 2025 season with the Cowboys was a breakout. After two years at Hawaii, where he posted a 4.03 ERA with 130 strikeouts in 114 innings, he transformed into OSU’s ace under retiring pitching coach Rob Walton. Bodendorf went 10-1 with a 3.30 ERA over 17 starts, fanning 102 batters in 92.2 innings while holding opponents to a .204 average. His standout performance came against Arizona, tossing a 10-inning, 10-strikeout complete game, allowing just one earned run—the longest outing by a Big 12 pitcher since 2009. Named Big 12 Co-Newcomer of the Year and an NCBWA Second-Team All-American, Bodendorf tied a conference record with four Big 12 Pitcher of the Week awards.

His arsenal, led by a high-whiff changeup and sharp slider, dazzles with big-league movement. His fastball, sitting low-90s with occasional 95-mph peaks, features deception from a cross-fire delivery, though its metrics lag behind his secondaries. Scouts project him as a high-upside reliever or multi-inning weapon, with potential as a No. 4/5 starter if his fastball develops further. His low-effort mechanics and 30% strikeout rate in the Big 12 signal pro readiness.

The Guardians, known for developing pitching talent like Shane Bieber, see Bodendorf as a fit for their system, which emphasizes spin and command. Paired with first-round pick Jace LaViolette and third-rounder Nolan Schubart, Bodendorf bolsters Cleveland’s 2025 draft haul. After OSU’s 30-25 season and Athens Regional appearance, Bodendorf may chose to return to the Pokes for one last season in an effort to boost his draft stock next season.

