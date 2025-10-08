Oklahoma State Lands Commitment from 2026 Pitcher Cash Scarborough
The Oklahoma State Cowboys had somewhat of a lackluster season a year ago, in which they finished the year with a 30-25 overall record. Many felt the Cowboys underachieved following the Pokes' 15-12 run through the Big 12. Despite a down season, the Oklahoma State coaching staff has quickly gone to work on the recruiting trail.
The first future Cowboy we will visit hails from the Houston area. The 5-foot-10, 190-pound right-handed gunslinger may be just what the doctor ordered for the Pokes to regain their glory in the Big 12 Conference. 2026 RHP Cash Scarborough recently moved into the top five rankings in Texas for the class of 2026 and touched base with OK State on SI about the Cowboys' pitching program.
"The resources and people that I am surrounding myself with that have the knowledge about pitching to the extent that they do made me feel super confident that this program will allow me to learn a lot and take my game to the next level," said Scarborough.
He will make the move from Texas to Stillwater following his senior season at Memorial High School in Houston. He could be the icebreaker that opens the path for out-of-state pitchers to once again flood Oklahoma State University.
"No matter where you’re from in the country, I think Oklahoma State should be a place to have your eye on. You get to play the best competition in the country and have a chance to go to Omaha year after year and compete for the National Championship, which has been a dream of mine since I was a kid when I went and watched the College World Series one summer with my Dad," Scarborough added.
With so many Division I programs chasing a top-tier arm like Scarborough's, the Pokes had to work their magic in order to land the right-handed flame thrower. With a long winning tradition and the sacred grounds of O'Brate Stadium calling his name, he instantly knew he had found his home.
"Everything about the program made me feel super confident about my decision, and I can’t see myself going anywhere else come this time next year," said Scarborough.
Following a visit to Oklahoma State in August, Cash mentioned what it was about Stillwater and Oklahoma State that locked in his commitment to the baseball program.
"I made a trip up to Stillwater and it was everything I could’ve asked for. From meeting the coaching staff and players to talking to Stillwater locals in a restaurant, there were always just good vibes, and they made me feel at home," Scarborough said about his visit to O-State. "One player I talked to that had just transferred in from another school said to me, 'Right when I got here, it just felt like a family so fast, ' which was something that really stood out to me and something I couldn’t pass up on being a part of."
Cash Scarborough is exactly the type of baseball player the Cowboy faithful have been looking for. He is all in on the program, and he has the tools to be a major building block for the future of the program.