OSU Baseball: Brian Holiday Helping Cowboys Carry Momentum into Postseason
Oklahoma State’s star on the mound is carrying momentum into Arlington.
OSU pitcher Brian Holiday earned honors for his impressive performance in Houston to finish the regular season. Holiday earned Big 12 Newcomer of the Week and Big 12 Pitcher of the Week.
At Houston on Saturday, Holiday pitched 8.1 innings and gave up six hits and two runs in OSU’s 9-2 win to cap a doubleheader. He also picked up 14 strikeouts, helping him become the 18th player in team history to record a 100-strikeout season.
Holiday finishes the regular season, having pitched 95 innings and earned 111 strikeouts. He also gave up 72 hits and walked 18 batters, and OSU saw sustained success with Holiday on the mound, finishing with a 5-3 record.
READ MORE: OSU Softball Notebook: Weekend Review (5/19)
Holiday joined Robert Cranz as the only pitchers to earn Big 12 Pitcher of the Week honors this season.
Holiday’s performance came after Sam Garcia got a win in the previous game when OSU routed Houston 20-3. Those two matchups helped OSU clinch the second seed in the Big 12 Tournament.
OSU earned that position by finishing the season 36-16, including a 19-9 record in conference play. OSU is also on a five-game winning streak and has won 11 of its past 13 games.
The Cowboys’ opponent will play its first game on Tuesday, with OSU getting its first action at 7:30 on Wednesday night. They will face either UCF, Cincinnati or Texas Tech.
READ MORE: OSU Football Ranks Top 20 in ESPN's Latest Rankings
Want to join the discussion? Like AllPokes on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.