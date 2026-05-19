3 Things Oklahoma State Softball Fans Should Know About Nebraska

Oklahoma State’s chances to end its one-year absence from the Women’s College World Series hinges on beating Nebraska in super regionals.

The Cornhuskers (48-6) will host the best-of-three series that starts on Thursday night in Lincoln, Neb. The Cowgirls (41-5) and the Huskers each got through their regionals without losing a game. The contest is also a rematch of a series the teams played in February.

Plenty has changed since those matchups in February. Here are three things that Cowgirls fans should know going into Thursday’s opener.

About That Winning Streak

Another look at Hannah Camenzind's solo shot that gave @HuskerSoftball a lead they never gave up 🎬🔥 pic.twitter.com/NHXQG3CYSu — Big Ten Softball (@B1Gsoftball) May 17, 2026

Nebraska has won its last 24 games. That streak dates to March 29, when the Cornhuskers defeated UCLA, 8-4. The day before, Nebraska fell to the Bruins, 6-5. UCLA is playing in super regionals this weekend at home in Los Angeles against another Big 12 team, UCF.

After beating UCLA, the Huskers beat Creighton in a single game, then swept three-game conference series with Rutgers, Wisconsin and Wisconsin before beating Omaha in a non-conference game. Following that, Nebraska swept Iowa and Penn State going into the Big Ten Tournament.

In the Big Ten Tournament, the Huskers defeated Michigan, Indiana and UCLA to claim the title. In regionals, Nebraska defeated South Dakota and Grand Canyon twice.

During the win streak, Nebraska’s closest calls came last weekend. In two wins against No. 21 Grand Canyon the Huskers won them by a combined 3-0.

Nebraska’s Pitching Tandem

"I was just looking to go out there and compete, and try to help the team as best I can."@99jensenalexis on her first NCAA Regional experience in the circle for @HuskerSoftball. pic.twitter.com/8XnrCDFDrF — Huskers Radio Network (@HuskersRadio) May 18, 2026

While the Cowgirls have a workhorse in Ruby Meylan, the Cornhuskers have two.

Jordy Frahm and Alexis Jensen will be hard for Oklahoma State to deal with. The pair combined to shut out GCU on Sunday. Frahm, a senior right-hander, is 19-4 with a 1.15 ERA in 38 games, with 19 starts. She’s struck out 225 and walked 28 in 163.2 innings. Batters are hitting .184 against her and she’s thrown 15 complete games. She’s also the closer, with 12 saves.

Jensen, a left-handed freshman, is 24-2 with a 2.45 ERA in 33 games, with 24 starts. She has struck out 201 and walked 34 in 145.2 innings. Batters are hitting .205 against her and she has completed six games.

Both worked with Meylan’s youth coach in Nebraska, Darren Dubsky. All three will be a major factor in who wins this series.

At The Plate

Huskers win ‼️



It's the first time in program history @HuskerSoftball will host a super regional 💥



📺: ESPN pic.twitter.com/CWVOs90xFI — Big Ten Softball (@B1Gsoftball) May 17, 2026

Jordy Frahm is not only the team’s most experienced pitcher, but she is the Huskers’ best hitter. She has a slash of .421/.516/.848 slash with 19 home runs and 50 RBI. Even when she’s not in the circle, she has an impact on the game.

She’s not the only one that can deliver a punch. Two other hitters have hit at least 10 home runs this season. Jesse Farrell has 16 home runs on a .304 batting average while Ava Kuscak has 14 home runs on a .305 batting average. The Cornhuskers have 90 home runs, far more than OSU’s 67, so the lineup can take over a game.

It’s a potent lineup with seven batters that have played in at least 40 games that have a .300 batting average or better.

Super Regional Schedule

No. 4 Nebraska vs. No. 13 Oklahoma State

Thursday, May 21 – 8 p.m. – ESPN2

Friday, May 22 – 4 p.m. – ESPN2

Saturday, May 23 – 4 p.m. (if necessary) – ESPN

Radio/Audio: KGFY 105.5 FM/Varsity Network app