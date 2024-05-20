OSU Softball Notebook: Weekend Review (5/19)
Oklahoma State is heading to the Super Regionals.
The Cowgirls took two wins over the weekend, and they will now take on Arizona on Friday at 8 p.m. in game one of the Stillwater Super Regional at Cowgirl Stadium in Stillwater.
OSU improves to 47-10 on the season, and it did it in dominant fashion over the weekend.
Saturday: 6-2 Win Over Kentucky
The Cowgirls started the weekend off right as they took the victory over Kentucky.
Lexi Kilfoyl was the star in the circle. She got the start, and she delivered, giving up two runs on five hits with 12 strikeouts in seven innings pitched.
On the offensive side, Jilyen Poullard continued her hot streak at the plate, going 2 for 4, with two home runs and two RBIs against the Wildcats.
Poullard’s home run in sixth was the dagger, smashing a solo shot over the wall in right field and securing the victory for the Cowgirls.
Sunday: 4-1 Win Over Michigan
Oklahoma State punched its ticket to the super regionals after its victory over Michigan on Sunday.
Kilfoyl tamed the Wolverines on Sunday, giving up one run on five hits with eight strikeouts in a complete-game performance.
After Tallen Edwards hit an RBI-single in the first, Lexi McDonald added to that lead in the second, launching a solo home run and increasing the Cowgirl lead to 2-1.
Karli Godwin kept the party going in the fifth, hitting a two-run bomb over the wall in left field and putting OSU up 4-1.
Kilfoyl shut down the Wolverines in the final two innings, securing the victory over Michigan on Sunday.
