OSU Baseball Continues to Roll in Regional With Dominant Win Against Florida
The Cowboys continue to roll in the postseason.
Oklahoma State beat Florida 7-1 in the 1-0 game of the Stillwater Regional on Saturday at O’Brate Stadium. After a big win the night before, OSU carried its momentum into its matchup with Florida.
Although the Cowboys hit some long shots, it was their pitching that was most dominant. Brian Holiday started and finished for the Cowboys, throwing 131 pitches and allowing only two hits.
Nolan Schubert started the scoring for OSU with a solo home run in the top of the first inning. Zach Ehrhard took inspiration watching Schubert from the on-deck circle and also hit a solo homer.
That was far from the end of sending balls out of play for the Cowboys. In the top of the third, Carson Benge hit a solo homer followed by Schubart’s second solo homer of the evening to make it 4-0.
After a throw got away from Florida on a double-play opportunity in the sixth, Avery Ortiz looked to score from third base. However, Ortiz was unable to get to home plate in time, and OSU ended the top of the inning without another run.
Throughout the season, Florida pitcher Jac Caglianone had given up only four home runs. His rough outing in Stillwater had that total matched in only three innings.
After Florida made a pitching change to Jake Clemente in the top of the seventh, OSU’s Aidan Meola hit a two-run homer to extend the lead to 6-0. The Cowboys padded their lead further with another run in the seventh, thanks to an RBI single from Ortiz.
Coming into Saturday, OSU was 1-0 in the Stillwater Regional with a big win against Niagara on Friday. The Cowboys will play the winner of Florida-Nebraska on Sunday night with an opportunity to advance to a Super Regional.
