OSU Softball: Cowgirls Fall to Stanford, Eliminated From WCWS
The Cowgirls’ offense never made it to Oklahoma City.
Oklahoma State lost 8-0 in six innings against Stanford in an elimination game of the Women’s College World Series. OSU looked to turn things around after a 1-0 loss to Florida on Thursday night but could never get their groove in Oklahoma City.
After both teams got shut out in their first WCWS game, a matchup of two of the nation’s best pitchers looked to be a low-scoring affair. Instead, Stanford piled on runs in the first few innings.
The Cardinal got the scoring started with Ava Gall’s solo homer in the top of the second inning. A two-RBI double from Jade Berry in the third inning helped Stanford extend its early lead.
Kaitlyn Lim’s solo home run to right center with two outs pushed the Stanford lead to 4-0. After walking the next batter, Lexi Kilfoyl’s night was over. Ivy Rosenberry took over in the fourth inning and struck out her second batter to get out of the jam without any more harm done.
With OSU already facing an uphill battle, Stanford scored another two runs in the fifth inning to take a 6-0 lead. With the bases loaded and two outs, a groundout helped Rosenberry escape a potential run-rule situation.
However, a couple of Stanford runs in the sixth put OSU three outs away from elimination.
Meanwhile, Stanford pitcher and Collegiate Player of the Year NiJaree Canady had an impressive outing against the Cowgirls. Canady finished the night with seven strikeouts and gave up only three hits in the shutout.
Although it came to an earlier end than the Cowgirls had hoped, their season was nothing short of a success. In sweeping the Regional and Super Regional, the Cowgirls’ trip to the WCWS was their fifth consecutive.
OSU finishes the season at 49-12 with a bright future and plenty of success to build on going into 2025.
