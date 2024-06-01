Oklahoma State Loses Local 2025 Offensive Tackle Target to Arkansas
The Oklahoma State Cowboys have already gotten hot on the recruiting trail once this offseason, and they look to continue building on that momentum as summer is nearly here. On Saturday, though, the Cowboys missed out on a local 2025 target.
Mike Gundy and Oklahoma State were after Blake Cherry, an offensive tackle from Tulsa, OK, in the 2025 recruiting class. He committed to the Arkansas Razorbacks over Oklahoma State, though.
The three-star offensive tackle from Owasso chose Arkansas over Oklahoma State, Texas A&M, Kansas State, Nebraska and more. He did so before he's made his official visit, though he was in Fayetteville unofficially in January.
Cherry made his official visit to Stillwater in the last weekend of April, and he could've helped the Cowboys cap off an incredible month with his commitment, but he opted to commit to the Razorbacks.
The 6-foot-5, 295-pound prospect is the No. 16 recruit in Oklahoma and the No. 55 interior offensive lineman in the nation, according to On3. He has no visits on his schedule beyond his upcoming official visit to Arkansas.
As of right now, Oklahoma State has the No. 28-ranked 2025 recruiting class (247Sports), and it would have taken a bump if they could have secured Cherry's services. Instead, Arkansas will soon get a bump as they currently sit at No. 53 with their 2025 class.
For Oklahoma State, continuing to add solid talents to the class is important. As one of the most consistent programs for the past two decades, they've got an opportunity to run the top of the Big 12 with Oklahoma and Texas headed to the SEC next month. Continuing to bring in elite talents is important for the program to continue and not only keep consistent play but to contend for conference titles and College Football Playoff berths.
