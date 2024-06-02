Former Cowboys Inducted to National Wrestling Hall of Fame
Two of Oklahoma State’s greatest wrestlers will be immortalized in the National Wrestling Hall of Fame.
Former Cowboys Coleman Scott and Tadaaki Hatta were inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame on Saturday as part of the Class of 2024. Both former Cowboys were also Distinguished Members.
Before becoming associate head coach next to John Smith last season, Scott was one of the best wrestlers in OSU history. From 2005-08, Scott went 120–24, earned All-American honors and won the 2008 NCAA Championship at 133 pounds. Scott also won a bronze medal at the 2012 Olympics in London.
“When I think about how I got here, it was the selflessness of others,” Scott said. “For 32 years, I have chased a dream. I have done everything in my power to achieve it. As I progress through this, I will be thankful for this sport and what it has done to shape me.”
Meanwhile, Hatta wrestled at OSU from 1964-66, going 36-8 in Stillwater. As a junior, Hatta went unbeaten and won the NCAA Championship at 115 pounds. He also helped the team win two NCAA titles during his time with the Cowboys.
Hatta has also become an influential coach after his wrestling career. Coaching Olympic teams in the United States and Japan, Hatta has also been an influential figure in growing women’s wrestling.
“I thank my father Ichiro Hatta for starting wrestling in Japan in 1930 and bringing the first Japanese wrestlers to the United States, including my brother Masaaki and I,” Hatta said. “My life mission has been and will remain connecting people to understand friendship and peace through the sport of wrestling. This was my father’s dream, and he passed it to me.”
OSU’s storied history of wrestling is not ending anytime soon. The National Wrestling Hall of Fame resides in Stillwater, and it is a reminder of all the legendary Cowboys who have made the sport what it is today.
