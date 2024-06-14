OSU Softball: Kenny Gajewski 'Excited' About RyLee Crandall Signing
Oklahoma State has its third transfer portal signing of the offseason and next season already looks promising.
On Friday, OSU signed transfer pitcher RyLee Crandall to the team after she spent the first two seasons of her career at Baylor. Coming into Stillwater, Crandall joins Washington transfer pitcher Ruby Meylan and NC State transfer catcher Amanda Hasler.
OSU coach Kenny Gajewski will look to add more talent throughout the offseason, but his work in a short amount of time has been an encouraging sign.
"We're super excited to add RyLee," Gajewski said. "She's a very quality person that comes from a very quality family. She brings a wealth of experience in one of the best leagues in the country. She's competed and beat many of those top-level teams, and that's what we're looking for as we continue our quest to win the final game."
In her two seasons at Baylor, Crandall had a 3.13 ERA and went 33-15 while pitching 286 innings. That includes 112 strikeouts last season and an All-Big 12 Freshman Team selection in 2023.
Crandall’s sophomore season ended in the Super Regional when Baylor lost to Florida. Although OSU swept its way to the Women’s College World Series, it struggled once in Oklahoma City. With Crandall in the picture next season, she will try to help the Cowgirls get over the hump.
"I prayed for God to guide me to the right place, and when I stepped into Stillwater my prayers were answered," Crandall said. "I'm so excited to be a Cowgirl and to be in Stilly!"
With the Cowgirls’ top two pitchers from last season, Lexi Kulfoyl and Ivy Rosenberry, on their way out, Crandall and Maylan could form another dominant pitching duo in Stillwater. Gajewski has continued to add talent through the transfer portal as he looks to get his team to another Women’s College World Series next year.
"RyLee is a bulldog," Gajewski said. "She pitches with little emotion, but it comes with a lot of power and a devastating changeup. It's a different look than what we have on our current staff, that will really make us possibly one of the best staffs in the country."
