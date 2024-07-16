OSU Baseball Stars Picked in Third and Fourth Rounds of MLB Draft
A couple of Oklahoma State stars are heading to the major leagues.
On Monday, the second day of the MLB Draft featured eight rounds, with five Cowboys getting selected. After OSU’s two-way star Carson Benge was taken by the New York Mets in the first round, a few more OSU stars heard their names called on Day 2.
The Cowboys’ first pick on Day 2 came with pitcher Brian Holiday going to the St. Louis Cardinals in the third round. Taken with the 80th pick, Holiday was a star for OSU throughout the 2024 season.
Holiday appeared for the Cowboys in 16 games, starting each one, and finished the season with a record of 7-3. Including three complete games, Holiday pitched 113 innings.
Throughout the season, Holiday accumulated 128 strikeouts while allowing only 82 hits and 13 home runs in 412 at-bats. With an ERA of 2.95, Holiday finished his Cowboy career with a bang, beating Florida in a complete game in the Stillwater Regional.
After Holiday’s selection in the third round, the fourth round saw OSU star outfielder Zach Ehrhard go to the Boston Red Sox. The Red Sox took Ehrhard with the 115th pick after three seasons with the Cowboys.
Ehrhard had another impressive campaign last season, playing in all 61 games and leading the Cowboys in runs scored, doubles and walks. Ehrhard had a .330 batting average and had 77 hits, 57 RBIs and 14 home runs.
Although it came in a loss, Ehrhard had two home runs in the middle game of OSU’s regular season series against Oklahoma. Along with helping the Cowboys win the Big 12 title, Ehrhard did his part in helping OSU in the Stillwater Regional, finishing with seven hits and two home runs in four games.
