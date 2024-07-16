OSU Basketball: Alabama Transfer Kris Parker Locks in Visit to Oklahoma State
On Sunday, League Ready reported that Alabama transfer Kris Parker has scheduled a visit to Oklahoma State.
Parker entered the transfer portal in April after one season with the Crimson Tide, redshirting for an Alabama team that reached the Final 4. Just one week after departing from Tuscaloosa, Parker told League Ready that he had been in communication with Illinois, Kentucky, Oregon, Florida Atlantic and San Diego State, among other schools.
Despite not seeing the court in his first collegiate season, Parker has the potential to become a productive player at 6-foot-9 and nearly 195 pounds. With great size and a good handle on the perimeter, the Tallahassee, FL, product has a unique skill set that could set him apart from other players at the collegiate level if he is able to develop his game.
Coming out of Crossroad Academy (FL), Parker was a 4-star recruit, rated the No. 99 overall prospect and No. 24 small forward in the 2023 cycle. As a high school prospect, the 2023 Florida Class 2A Player of the Year held offers from Florida, Florida State, Illinois, Kansas State, Villanova and others.
As a senior, the former Scorpions standout averaged 24.8 points, 14.2 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 2.4 blocks per game.
Now, Steve Lutz and the Cowboys seemingly have a chance to land the former Alabama wing out of the transfer portal. The Pokes will have competition for Parker, however, as the Crimson Tide transfer also has a visit to Norman scheduled two days prior to his trek to Stillwater.
