Three OSU Baseball Stars Earn More All-America Honors
Oklahoma State’s impressive trio continues to rack up All-America honors.
In 2024, OSU baseball had another impressive season but fell short of its goals of advancing to a Super Regional and College World Series. However, with a Big 12 championship and a 42-win season, OSU was among the best in college baseball throughout the year. In getting to that standing, the Cowboys were led by a trio of star players who are again being recognized with All-America honors, this time by Baseball America.
Nolan Schubart has been one of the stars for the Cowboys over the past couple of seasons and continued his impressive play this season In his sophomore campaign. Schubart was a force for the Cowboys, leading the team in batting average, slugging percentage, RBIs and home runs. Schubart led OSU in those stats despite playing in only 49 games.
He finished the season with 64 hits and 23 home runs, with an on-base percentage of 51.3%.
READ MORE: Former Oklahoma State Star Expected to Stay in Memphis This Offseason
Joining Schubart on Baseball America’s second team is Carson Benge, who did a little bit of everything for the Cowboys. Benge finished the season as the team’s leader in hits and total bases while never missing a game.
Along with his impressive ability as a hitter, Benge was a solid contributor on the mound as well. He started four games at pitcher and had 18 appearances, finishing with a 3.16 ERA in 37 innings.
Meanwhile, Brian Holiday was also a force on the mound for OSU, finishing with a 2.95 ERA in 16 starts, going 7-3. Holiday allowed 82 hits and struck out 128 batters in 113 innings.
As the Cowboys look to build on their success into next season, the foundation Schubart, Benge and Holiday helped them cement this season will play no small part in future success.
READ MORE: OSU Softball: Kenny Gajewski Says OKC Hosting Olympic Softball in 2028 is 'Big-Time'
Want to join the discussion? Like AllPokes on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.