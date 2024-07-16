Three OSU Pitchers Taken Late on Second Day of MLB Draft
Oklahoma State had six selections in the first two days of the MLB Draft, including three pitchers late on the second day.
In the first four rounds, OSU earned three selections in the MLB Draft, with Carson Benge, Brian Holiday and Zach Ehrhard all seeing their dreams become reality. On the second day of the draft, another three players followed the earlier selections of Holiday and Ehrhard.
Last season, the Cowboys had an impressive pitching lineup and that was reflected on Monday, with four pitchers getting selected. Although Holiday going in the third round headlined the Cowboys’ second day, he was far from the only talent on the mound headed to the major leagues.
Janzen Keisel: Round 6, Pick 186 (Tampa Bay Rays)
Keisel appeared in 11 games for the Cowboys last season, starting eight. Throughout his second season in Stillwater, Keisel had an ERA of 3.37 and allowed 23 hits while accumulating 40 strikeouts. Keisel pitched 34.2 innings and faced 148 batters.
Robert Cranz: Round 7, Pick 200 (Washington Nationals)
Out of the bullpen for the Cowboys last season, Cranz had the most appearances of any OSU pitcher with 30. Across those 30 contests, he pitched 49.2 innings, had a 2-1 record and earned two saves,
He finished the year with a 1.63 ERA and allowed only 26 hits while striking out 59 batters.
Sam Garcia: Round 8, Pick 245 (Milwaukee Brewers)
2024 was Garcia’s only season with the Cowboys, but he made an immediate impact. Garcia started each of his 16 appearances and pitched 89 innings throughout the year to finish with a 7-2 record.
Garcia had an ERA of 3.64 and allowed 77 hits while striking out 115 batters.
