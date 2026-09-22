Three Things We Learned from Oklahoma State’s 2027 Baseball Schedule Release

The Oklahoma State Cowboys released their completed 2027 baseball schedule on Monday.

The schedule included all their non-conference games, their multi-team event in Arlington, Texas and their Big 12 schedule. Many of the games were previously announced but now have dates attached to them.

Here are the three things we learned about the schedule.

Early Road and Neutral Site Tests

Oklahoma State coach Josh Holliday. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

That series with USC is set for opening weekend of the season in Los Angeles. It’s a chance to get out of the colder air of Stillwater. But it doesn’t mean the Cowboys will be playing a home game afterward. In fact, the Cowboys won’t play a home game until March.

After the trip to LA, the Cowboys will return to Stillwater but only for a day or two before they head to North Texas for four games. They’ll face Texas State at the home of the Frisco RoughRiders on a Wednesday before playing their three games at Globe Life Field in the Amegy Baseball Classic against Iowa, Oregon and Oregon State.

So, first it’s the sun, then it’s the unpredictable North Texas weather for a day followed by three days in the comfort of Globe Life Field. OSU should have a good measure of itself by then.

The Mid-Major Home and Homes

Oklahoma State batter Kollin Ritchie. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I like it when power conference programs pay back the mid-majors who come to play them at mid-week. The Cowboys are going to do that three time this year.

First, they’ll head to Missouri State on March 9 and the Bears will pay then back on March 30. The Cowboys will get Dallas Baptist on March 16 and then return the favor on April 6. Finally, there’s the traditional home-and-home with Oral Roberts. The trip to Tulsa is on April 27 and the return game to Stillwater is on May 11.

All three of those teams should give the Cowboys some solid mid-week tests that are going to help their younger players grow.

A Rough April Run

Oklahoma State third baseman Evan Saunders. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This stretch might not look it, but it’s one of the tougher ones the Cowboys will face because of the travel involved.

OSU will play five games in seven days, starting with a bus ride to Wichita, Kan., to face Wichita State. The Cowboys get little rest after that. They must hop on a plane to head to Tucson to face the Arizona Wildcats in Big 12 play. Two days after getting back, it’s the trip to Tulsa to face ORU.

That’s a rough seven days at a stage in the season where teams are looking for rest. Let’s hope the Cowboys find some.

Oklahoma State 2027 Baseball Schedule

Oklahoma State pitcher Stormy Rhodes. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Feb. 19-12 at USC

Feb. 24 vs. Texas State (at Frisco, Texas)

Feb. 26 vs. Iowa (at Globe Life Field, Arlington)

Feb. 27 vs. Oregon (at Globe Life Field, Arlington)

Feb. 28 vs. Oregon State (at Globe Life Field, Arlington)

March 2-3 vs. Central Arkansas

March 5-7 vs. Kent State

March 9 at Missouri State

March 12-14 vs. Grand Canyon

March 16 vs. Dallas Baptist

March 17 vs. South Dakota State

March 19-21 vs. Kansas State*

March 23 vs. Oklahoma

March 25-27 at TCU*

March 30 vs. Missouri State

April 1-3 vs. BYU*

April 6 at Dallas Baptist

April 9-11 at Utah*

April 13-14 vs. North Alabama

April 16-18 vs. UCF*

April 20 at Wichita State

April 23-25 at Arizona*

April 27 at Oral Roberts

April 30-May 2 vs. Texas Tech*

May 7-9 at Kansas*

May 11 vs. Oral Roberts

May 14-16 at West Virginia*

May 20-22 vs. Houston*

Bold: Home games; *-Big 12 Games