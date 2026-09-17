Big 12 Releases Oklahoma State Cowboys’ 2026-27 Conference Schedule

For months, the Oklahoma State Cowboys have known their Big 12 opponents. On Thursday, they learned when to save the date for each game.

The Big 12 Conference released the complete 2026-27 men’s basketball schedule on Thursday, and the Cowboys will open the slate at home against Colorado on Jan. 2.

The schedule wraps up the Cowboys’ 32-game regular season schedule. The NCAA is allowing teams to play one additional game in 2026-27, allowing the Cowboys to play 32 games for the first time. OSU released its non-conference schedule — which includes five high-major opponents — earlier this summer.

Oklahoma State Big 12 Schedule

Oklahoma State Cowboys forward Parsa Fallah. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oklahoma State was scheduled to play home-and-home games with Iowa State, TCU and Utah. The Cowboys will play home-only games with Arizona, Arizona State, UCF, Cincinnati, Colorado and Texas Tech. The Arizona Wildcats reached the Final Four last season. OSU will play road-only games against Baylor, BYU, Houston, Kansas, Kansas State and West Virginia.

That gives Oklahoma State 23 of its 32 games against high-major opponents, along with two high-quality mid-major opponents at home in Grand Canyon and Saint Mary’s.

The Cowboys will also play three scrimmages for the first time in recent memory. Two of them will be at Gallagher-Iba Arena – Oct. 11 against New Mexico and Oct. 23 against the Tulsa. The latter is time to go on during homecoming weekend. The final scrimmage is at Wisconsin on Oct. 27.

Oklahoma State will open the season at home on Nov. 2 against Incarnate Word, followed by a Nov. 6 showdown with Queens. After a trip to Texas A&M on Nov. 12 the Cowboys will host Central Arkansas on Nov. 16.

The Big 12 Tournament is set for March 9-13 in Kansas City.

Oklahoma State 2026-27 Men’s Basketball Schedule

Kanye Clary. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

(All times central; home games in bold; *-denotes Big 12 games)

Preseason Exhibitions

Oct. 11 vs. New Mexico, 2 p.m.

Oct. 23 vs. Tulsa, 2:30 p.m.

Oct. 27 at Wisconsin, time TBD

Regular Season

Nov. 2 vs. Incarnate Word, time/TV TBD

Nov. 6 vs. Queens (NC), time/TV TBD

Nov. 12 at Texas A&M, time/TV TBD

Nov. 16 vs. Central Arkansas, time/TV TBD

Nov. 20 vs. Minnesota (Charleston Classic), 11:30 a.m., ESPN/2

Nov. 22 vs. Virginia Tech (Charleston Classic), 2:30 p.m., ESPN/2

Nov. 25 vs. Jackson State, time/TV TBD

Nov. 29 vs. Tennessee State, time/TV TBD

Dec. 2 vs. Grand Canyon, time/TV TBD

Dec. 5 vs. Saint Mary’s, time/TV TBD

Dec. 12 vs. Oklahoma (at Oklahoma City), time/TV TBD

Dec. 16 vs. Oral Roberts, time/TV TBD

Dec. 20 vs. Northwestern (at Tulsa), time/TV TBD

Dec. 29 vs. Houston Christian, time/TV TBD

Jan. 2 vs. Colorado*

Jan. 5 at West Virginia*

Jan. 9 at Iowa State*

Jan. 12 vs. Utah*

Jan. 17 at Baylor*

Jan. 23 vs. TCU*

Jan. 27 vs. Texas Tech*

Jan. 30 at Kansas*

Feb. 3 at Kansas State*

Feb. 6 vs. Cincinnati*

Feb. 10 vs. Iowa State*

Feb. 13 at TCU*

Feb. 16 vs. Arizona*

Feb. 21 at Houston*

Feb. 24 vs. UCF*

Feb. 27 at Utah*

March 2 at BYU*

March 6 vs. Arizona State*