Oklahoma State Cowboys Live Score Updates from Home Opener Against Oregon

STILLWATER, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Cowboys Are facing their biggest non-conference home opponent of the season when they host the No. 6 Oregon Ducks.

Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. at Boone Pickens Stadium. The game will be broadcast on ESPN and on the Cowboys Radio Network with a two-hour pre-game show that starts at 9 a.m.

The Cowboys (0-1) are looking for some redemption after losing to Tulsa, 24-10, last Saturday. It was supposed to be the start of a turnaround season for the Cowboys who have a new head coach in Eric Morris and practically a brand-new roster. Instead, the Cowboys were schooled by the Golden Hurricane for the second straight year.

The Ducks (1-0) enter the game with a few question marks of their own. They were on upset alert for much of their game with Boise State last Saturday, but they ultimately won, 34-27. Playing in Stillwater is a first for Oregon, which is only played Oklahoma State two other times. It's also the first time a Big Ten team has ventured to Boone Pickens Stadium. Oregon has a terrific track record under head coach Dan Lanning as the Ducks seek their fifth straight season of 10 or more wins and a third straight appearance in the College Football Playoff.

Oregon won last year's game in Eugene, 69-3. The Cowboys want to do everything possible to avoid a repeat. Oklahoma State has won its last 30 home openers, so it has a big streak on the line.

Here is the live game thread for the Cowboys’ game against Oregon. The most recent update is at the top.

Pregame

Lighting Delay In Stillwater Area

The game between Oklahoma State and Oregon is in a holding pattern due to lightning in the area. It's about one hour before kickoff but the weather appears to be delaying pre-game warm-ups. It's not clear when those warm-ups will begin, per OSU athletic director Chad Weiberg on the Cowboys Radio Network.

Per the Cowboys Radio Network, the earliest possible time the game could start is 11:30 a.m. That is unofficial. No official announcement has been made. But that's based on the need for game warmups and the last lighting strike within an eight-mile radius of BPS.

Starter at Left Tackle Set

Per the Cowboys Radio Network pre-game show, Shaun Torgeson will be the starter at left tackle against Oregon. He was in competition with Desmond Magiya for the spot.

Is it Raining at BPS?

Live here in Stillwater and it has been drizzling the past 5-10 minutes (as of 9:40 a.m. CT). There's a darker cloud right over the home side of the stands that appears to be the culprit.

Per Accuweather, it will be 86 degrees at kickoff, with a real feel temperature of 89 degrees in the shade and a heat index of 92. There is a 13% chance of rain at kickoff and that chance of rain goes up to 43% at 2 p.m. and 47% at 3 p.m.