OSU Basketball: Cowboys Announce Hiring of New Strength and Conditioning Coach
Steve Lutz has a new guy to help his team get ready for a grueling Big 12 schedule.
On Thursday, Oklahoma State announced it has hired Marcus Edwards to lead the team’s strength and conditioning program. As the new strength and conditioning coach, Edwards will take over for Mark Mitchell, who has been the team’s strength and conditioning coach for the past three seasons.
Edwards joins the Cowboys after spending the past two seasons in the same role at Vanderbilt. Before going to Vanderbilt, Edwards spent time in similar positions at Wyoming, Southern Illinois and Missouri.
"Our brand of basketball requires physically and mentally resilient athletes, and Marcus has an extensive track record of developing them,” Lutz said. “He's a hard worker who is passionate about his craft and about helping student-athletes reach their full potential. He's an outstanding mentor and relationship builder, and I know he will have a positive impact on our program. Please join me in welcoming Marcus, his wife Anika, and their children, Ahna and MeeJay, to the Cowboy Family."
Mitchell joins the many new faces on Lutz’s staff as he prepares for his first season in Stillwater. Although he has only three seasons of head coaching experience, Lutz has never missed the NCAA Tournament and will look to continue that streak in his first season as a power conference coach.
With the new Big 12 schedule that includes 20 conference games with no byes, strength and conditioning will be of the utmost importance for OSU. If Edwards can keep the team in a position to succeed in one of the toughest conferences in college basketball, he could be one of the most important additions of OSU’s offseason.
