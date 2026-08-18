What Deacon Pomeroy’s Appalachian League Summer Means for Oklahoma State Baseball

Summer is over for Oklahoma State baseball player Deacon Pomeroy. After all, classes started on Monday in Stillwater.

But he's still reaping the benefits of the summer he spent playing in the Appalachian League.

The Appalachian League, a wooden bat collegiate league since it transitioned from being an MLB affiliate league in 2021, named Pomeroy all-Appalachian League after a transformative season for the sophomore. The league only allows freshmen and sophomores to play in it.

It could mean big things for Pomeroy as he prepares for his next season of college baseball with the Cowboys.

Deacon Pomeroy’s Powerful Summer

Deacon Pomeroy (@deaconpomeroy24): 𝘼𝙇𝙇-𝘼𝙋𝙋𝘼𝙇𝘼𝘾𝙃𝙄𝘼𝙉 𝙇𝙀𝘼𝙂𝙐𝙀!



Pomeroy drove in 52 runs, the third-highest single-season total in league history. In 36 games, he hit .373/.470/.582 with a 1.052 OPS. Pomeroy led the league with 57 hits while adding seven home… pic.twitter.com/qwBR9FPlXl — Appalachian League (@AppyLeague) August 17, 2026

Playing for the Burlington Sock Puppets, Pomeroy drove in 52 runs, which is the third-highest total in the league’s history.

He slashed hit .373/.470/.582 with a 1.052 OPS in 36 games. In addition to finishing second in the league with 52 RBI, he led it with 57 hits, which included seven home runs, nine doubles and one triple. He also scored 42 runs, drew 25 walks and stole a base. He was also third in total bases (89), fourth in runs scored and tied for fourth in home runs.

Pomeroy was also the only Appalachian League player to have multiple five-hit games.

The key piece for Oklahoma State? Pomeroy was named to the team as a first baseman. That's important for next season, even though he played catcher in high school.

Oklahoma State’s first baseman last season was Colin Brueggemann, and he's no longer with the program as he ran out of eligibility. In one of the most powerful lineups in college baseball he stood out because he was one of two players on the team that reached 50 career home runs last season. The other was Kollin Ritchie, who is returning after being drafted in the 19th round of the MLB draft in July.

For Pomeroy to have that productive a season playing that position could be important long term for the Cowboys. First base is a position head coach Josh Holliday and his staff needed to fill. And while they've brought in options through both the transfer portal and recruiting, having a player who understands what they want and was part of last year's NCAA Tournament team gives Pomeroy a leg up.

He played in 30 games for OSU last season as a true freshman, as he batted just .200 with three home runs and eight RBI. Before he arrived in Stillwater, he was a career .390 hitter with eight home runs, 70 RBI, 45 doubles and 25 stolen bases at Shawnee Heights High School in Topeka, Kan. He was a multiple time SIK All-State selection as a utility player and named United Kansas Conference Player of the Year twice.