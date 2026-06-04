Which Oklahoma State Players Will Be Picked in This Year's MLB Draft?

The Oklahoma State Cowboys baseball program has a habit of having its players selected in the MLB Draft.

When the 2026 Draft rolls around starting on July 11, the Cowboys could have several players selected. Seniors Aidan Meola, Colin Brueggemann, Brennan Phillips, Drew Blake and Mario Pesca could all be selected. But they don’t have the option to return.

Once a player passes his third season of college baseball at a Division I school, they are draft eligible. Those players do have the option to return if they don’t like their draft position.

The Cowboys that are most likely to be selected fall into the draft-eligible junior category, based on draft rankings a little more than a month out from the Draft.

Here are the three most likely Cowboys to hear their names called during the MLB Draft.

Kollin Ritchie

Oklahoma State batter Kollin Ritchie. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The right fielder is the most likely OSU player to be selected in the MLB Draft. He’s the highest-ranked player on the Baseball America (subscription required) draft board as he is ranked No. 105. He is also the only Oklahoma State player ranked in the MLB Pipeline top 150 at No. 89. That overall player ranking would put him in the fourth or fifth round.

The Atoka, Okla., native is coming off a huge season. He batted .326 with a team-leading 31 home runs and 75 RBI. He was one of two Cowboys to pass 50 career home runs for his career, joining Brueggemann. He’s put together great power numbers at the perfect time. It could lead to his exit from Stillwater one year early.

Alex Conover

Oklahoma State left fielder Alex Conover. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another outfielder, Conover is coming off a great season at the plate. In his second season with the Cowboys, he led the team in hitting at .357, with 14 home runs and 37 RBI. He improved his batting average from 2025 by nearly 100 points and hit double-digit home runs for the first time with the Cowboys.

Conover is ranked No. 170 by Baseball America. That would put him somewhere in the sixth or seventh round of the draft if it went solely by player rankings.

Hudson Barrett

Barrett is ranked No. 289 in the Baseball America Top 300. He’s ranked in a place where he would be taken between the 11th and 20th rounds, putting him in a position where he could decide to return to Stillwater for his senior year and try to improve his stock.

He is coming off a great season, his first with the Cowboys after transferring in from UC Santa Barbara. He went 6-1 with a 2.58 ERA in 13 games, including nine starts, as he struck out 64 and walked 15 in 45.1 innings. Being a left-hander, that could boost his stock with scouts.