Kollin Ritchie’s Epic Night Leads OSU Cowboys Baseball Past TCU

Oklahoma State outfielder Kollin Ritchie helped himself to an enormous game, including a walk-off home run, to help the Cowboys beat TCU, 7-6, on Friday.

Ritchie slammed three home runs, with the last breaking a 6-6 tie in the bottom of the night, as the Cowboys climbed within one game of TCU in the Big 12 standings with the victory. It also snapped the Horned Frogs’ seven-game winning streak entering the game.

The Cowboys also upped their record at home to 18-5.

Kollin Ritchie’s Huge Night

HOMER x3



Kollin Ritchie ends the night with his third home run of the game#GoPokes | @RitchieKollin pic.twitter.com/VdmODyP3Og — OSU Cowboy Baseball (@OSUBaseball) May 2, 2026

It was another big night for Ritchie, the junior from Atoka, Okla. It was his second game this season with three home runs. He became the fifth Oklahoma State player in history to hit three home runs in multiple games for a career, along with joining Roy York, Adam Carr, Trevor Boone and Nolan Schubart.

He also pushed his season total for home runs to 25, the most by a Cowboy since Lamont Matthews had 30 in 1999.

Ritchie had four hits in his four at-bats. He hit his first home run in the third inning, a solo shot that gave the Cowboys a 3-0 lead. He slammed another home run in the seventh inning, also a solo shot, which helped to tie the game at 6-6.

He wasn’t the only player in the game with a home run, either. Oklahoma State’s Danny Wallace hit a home run in the fifth inning, a solo home run that helped fuel a two-run inning. All six of TCU’s runs were scored by home runs. Chase Brunson hit a two-run home run, Nolan Traeger hit a three-run home run and Brady Dallimore hit a solo home run, with all of that coming in the fourth and fifth innings.

Both starting pitchers weren’t involved in the decision. OSU’s Ethan Lund allowed five runs and struck out 10 in 4.2 innings. He reached 100 strikeouts for the season, making him 20th Cowboy to reach that milestone. Barrett Hudson (4-1) claimed the win in relief, as he pitched the final 1.2 innings. He struck out four and walked one without allowing a hit.

TCU starter Trever Baumler gave up four hits and four earned runs in four innings. He struck out four and walked one. Nate Stern (2-1) took the loss in relief, as he gave up Ritchie’s walk-off home run.

TCU at Oklahoma State

Where: O’Brate Stadium, Stillwater, Okla.

Schedule and Results

Game 1: Oklahoma State 7, TCU 6

Game 2: 6 p.m. CT Saturday, ESPN+

Game 3: 1 p.m. CT Sunday, ESPN+

Radio: Cowboy Radio Network (93.7 KSPI-FM) and The Varsity Network App (okla.state/GetVarsity)

Records: Oklahoma State, 29-17 (12-10 in Big 12); TCU, 29-16 (13-9)