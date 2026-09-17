Oklahoma State Cowgirls to Open Big 12 Basketball Schedule Against Kansas

The Oklahoma State Cowgirls procured the best transfer class in the country and now they know how they’ll use it against Big 12 competition.

The Big 12 Conference released the 2026-27 league schedule, and the Cowgirls will open the season on Dec. 20 against Kansas at Lawrence. It will be the first of 18 league games as OSU tries to accomplish something it hasn’t done since it joined the Big 12 — win a title.

Head coach Jacie Hoyt and her staff brought in some of the best players in the country in a transfer portal class that is almost unprecedented in the women’s game for its quality. The Cowgirls also put together an impressive non-conference schedule with a huge road trip in December.

The Big 12 Schedule

Iowa State Cyclones' center Audi Crooks. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Cowgirls already knew who their opponents would be for Big 12 action. For instance, OSU was lined up to play home-and-home matchups with Colorado, Iowa State and Kansas. That gives new center Audi Crooks the chance to go back to Ames, Iowa, and visit her old team, who she played for the past three seasons before transferring to the Cowgirls.

The home games are lined up with Arizona, Arizona State, Cincinnati, Kansas State, TCU and West Virginia. The Mountaineers won the Big 12 Tournament last year while the Horned Frogs have won the regular-season title each of the past two seasons.

The Cowgirls will face Baylor, BYU, UCF, Houston, Texas Tech and Utah on the road.

The Big 12 Tournament will be held from March 3-7 in Kansas City. Oklahoma State has never won the Big 12 Tournament. The last time the program won a conference tournament was in 1991 when it was in the Big Eight Conference.

In non-conference, the Cowgirls will get out of Stillwater more than normal this season as they take trips to Tulsa and South Dakota State in November, along with a trip to Kansas City to face Wichita State and an appearance in Coconut Hoops in Fort Myers, Fla., during the Thanksgiving holiday break.

In December, the Cowgirls will head to Columbia, S.C., to take on perennial national title contender South Carolina on Dec. 6. OSU’s other out-of-town game in December is against Oklahoma on Dec. 12 in Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma State 2026-27 Non-Conference Schedule

Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Stailee Heard. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Home games in Bold; *-denotes Big 12 Game

Exhibition Games

Oct. 27 vs. Langston (exh.)

Regular Season

Nov. 2 vs. Southern

Nov. 6 vs. Morgan St.

Nov. 9 vs. Northwestern St.

Nov. 12 at Tulsa

Nov. 15 at South Dakota State

Nov. 18 vs. St. John's

Nov. 20 vs. Little Rock

Nov. 22 vs. Wichita State (at Kansas City, Mo.)

Nov. 27 vs. Coconut Hoops (at Fort Myers, Fla.)

Nov. 29 vs. Coconut Hoops (at Fort Myers, Fla.)

Dec. 1 vs. Oral Roberts

Dec. 6 at South Carolina

Dec. 12 vs. Oklahoma (at Oklahoma City, Okla.)

Dec. 14 vs. North Texas

Dec. 20 at Kansas*

Dec. 30 vs. Arizona*

Jan. 3 vs. West Virginia*

Jan. 6 vs. Colorado*

Jan. 9 at Iowa State*

Jan. 13 vs. Kansas*

Jan. 16 at BYU*

Jan. 19 at Utah*

Jan. 23 vs. Cincinnati*

Jan. 28 vs. TCU*

Jan. 31 at Houston*

Feb. 4 at UCF*

Feb. 7 vs. Arizona State*

Feb. 10 at Colorado*

Feb. 15 vs. Kansas State*

Feb. 21 at Baylor*

Feb. 24 at Texas Tech*

Feb. 27 vs. Iowa State*