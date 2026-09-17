Now Oklahoma State Waits for Moussa Kamissoko to Choose After Official Visit

As expected, Moussa Kamissoko made his official visit to Oklahoma State men’s basketball last weekend and he got a show.

The Cowboys football team upset Oregon, 39-31, putting all eyes of the country on Stillwater. Amid that backdrop, head coach Steve Lutz and his staff were able to show Kamissoko what the program has to offer.

He likely watched Cowboys fans storm the field after the victory, ripped down the goal posts and take them out to Theta Pond. It's not hard to imagine Lutz painting a picture of fans doing the same inside Gallagher-Iba Arena. Kamissoko posted photos from his visit to his Instagram earlier this week.

But, now it’s a waiting game. And the Cowboys are going to have to wait a while for this five-star prospect to make his decision.

The Impact of Moussa Kamissoko

Kamissoko has official visits lined up through mid-October, so he's unlikely to decide until shortly before the early signing period begins in November. But the impact that he could make on Oklahoma State’s program would be profound should he commit.

Per 247 Sports (subscription required) he is the No. 19 player in the country, the No. 5 small forward and the No. 2 player in Ohio, who currently plays for SPIRE Academy in Geneva, Ohio. Per the site's composite rankings, he is a five-star player in the No. 14 player in the country.

He's the type of player that can play immediately for any program in the country. That's why so many of the best programs in the country are vying for him. The Cowboys only have one commitment for the Class of 2027 so far, guard Tyson Pogi, who is 6-foot and plays for Southmoore High School in Moore, Okla. The pair would make a dynamic pairing, with Kamissoko carrying immediate NBA aspirations to Stillwater.

But the competition is fierce. He started his official visits in late August with a trip to Florida State. The rest of the list includes Syracuse, Virginia, BYU, Illinois, UConn, Louisville and Baylor. The Bears get him last from Oct. 16-18, just before coaches and players head to Kansas City for Big 12 media days. Oct. 20-21.

Kamissoko played in the NBPA Top 100 Camp in June and averaged 15.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game. He has the kind of skill set that compares favorably to the top prospects the Cowboys landed six years ago — Cade Cunningham. He only played one season with the Cowboys but ended up as the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft after he left Stillwater.